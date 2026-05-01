2025-2026 Prince George Cougars Awards: Michael Fogolin Memorial Award (Player's Choice Award): Bauer Dumanski

Published on May 1, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Prince George Cougars News Release







Over this week, the Prince George Cougars are rolling out their year end awards for the 2025-2026 season. Two winners will be announced each day. Check the Cougars website or social platforms to see the winners over the week.

The Prince George Cougars are proud to announce that captain Bauer Dumanski has been named the recipient of the 2025-26 Michael Fogolin Memorial Award.

This award is presented annually to the player who best represents the Cougars both on and off the ice, as voted on by members of this year's team.

Dumanski delivered an outstanding final season in Prince George, which saw him become the Prince George Cougars franchise leader in games played among defenceman (309). In the 2025-26 campaign, the product of Lockwood, SK compiled 39 points (9-30-29) in 60 games played.







Western Hockey League Stories from May 1, 2026

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