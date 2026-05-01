2025-2026 Prince George Cougars Awards: Troy Bourke Award (Offensive Player of the Year): Terik Parascak

Published on May 1, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Prince George Cougars News Release







Throughout this week, the Prince George Cougars are rolling out their year end awards for the 2025-2026 season. Two winners will be announced each day. Check the Cougars website or social platforms to see the winners over the week.

The Prince George Cougars are proud to announce that forward and Washington Capitals Prospect Terik Parascak has been named the recipient of the 2025-26 Troy Bourke Award, presented annually to the team's Offensive Player of the Year.

This marks the first time Parascak has earned the honour. The Lethbridge, AB product leaves a lasting legacy in Prince George as the franchise's second all-time leader in points (266)

Parascak had a standout 19-year-old campaign, leading the Cougars in scoring with 79 points (33 goals, 46 assists) in 61 games.







Western Hockey League Stories from May 1, 2026

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