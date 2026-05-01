Griffin Seafoot Named Champions of Tomorrow Scholarship Recipient

Published on May 1, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL) News Release







TORONTO, ON - Papa Johns Canada and the Canadian Hockey League (CHL) are proud to announce Griffin Seafoot of Kamloops, B.C., as the recipient of the Champions of Tomorrow Scholarship. Created to recognize young Canadians who demonstrate leadership, character, and a drive to excel both on and off the ice, the Champions of Tomorrow Scholarship awards $25,000 to a youth hockey player making a lasting difference through sport, academics, and service.

Selected from nominations submitted across Canada, Griffin stood out for his achievements in hockey and academics, as well as his commitment to helping others in his community.

A goaltender from Kamloops, Griffin has earned praise for his leadership, drive, and strong character. He maintains an "A" average while mentoring younger players and supporting local minor hockey programs. At just 12 years old, he launched a school food drive that has since grown into a district-wide initiative, collecting more than 10,000 pounds of food over the past four years.

Griffin was also recently accepted into Shad Canada, one of the country's leading youth leadership and STEM programs, where he will take part this summer at St. Francis Xavier University. Looking ahead, Griffin hopes to study engineering at the University of Waterloo.

"Griffin is exactly the type of young person this scholarship was created to recognize," said Michael Prentice, Senior Franchise Growth Director at Papa Johns Canada. "He leads by example, works hard, and has already made a meaningful difference in the lives of others. We're proud to support his future and recognize everything he has already accomplished."

"Griffin embodies everything the Champions of Tomorrow Scholarship is meant to celebrate," said Ryan Hudecki, Vice-President of Partnerships for the CHL. "He has distinguished himself not only through his achievements in hockey and academics, but also through his leadership and commitment to helping others in his community. We are proud to celebrate Griffin with Papa Johns Canada and look forward to recognizing him at the 2026 Memorial Cup."

Griffin will receive his $25,000 scholarship and be recognized during the championship game at the 2026 Memorial Cup presented by Kubota in Kelowna, B.C., on May 31, 2026.

The Champions of Tomorrow Program launched earlier this year through the partnership between Papa Johns Canada and the CHL, reflecting a shared commitment to investing in the next generation of leaders through hockey and celebrating young Canadians who are making a difference in their communities.

For the CHL, the Champions of Tomorrow Program builds on a long-standing commitment to education and life beyond the rink. Over the decades, Western Hockey League (WHL), Ontario Hockey League (OHL), and Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) clubs have collectively invested more than $100 million in post-secondary education for graduating players. In 2024-25 alone, 975 CHL graduates enrolled at post-secondary institutions, supported by more than $7.68 million in scholarships awarded to WHL, OHL, and QMJHL players.

Separate from the Champions of Tomorrow Scholarship, the CHL also supports education through the Memorial Cup Legacy Scholarship Program. First established as part of the 2022 Memorial Cup in Saint John, N.B., the Memorial Cup Legacy Scholarship Program supports students pursuing post-secondary education in Memorial Cup host communities by awarding two $5,000 academic scholarships annually for five years following each tournament. These scholarships reflect the CHL's commitment to academic excellence, community engagement, and lasting legacy, and will continue as the Memorial Cup travels to future host cities, including Kelowna.







Western Hockey League Stories from May 1, 2026

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