Tomik Nets OT Winner for Giants in Thriller over Rockets

KELOWNA, B.C. - Draft-eligible forward Tobias Tomik potted the overtime winner for the Vancouver Giants in their 4-3 victory over the Kelowna Rockets on Friday night at Prospera Place.

The Giants had a very strong second period, outshooting Kelowna 15-8 and tying the game 2-2 heading into the third. Colton Gerrior gave them a 3-2 lead, but the Rockets tied it late, sending the game to overtime. The first shot of overtime ended the game, when Tomik carried the puck around a diving defender, drove to the net, finishing on the forehand for his 12th goal of the season 1:50 into the 3-on-3.

Vancouver improves to 23-35-1-2 (49 points), while Kelowna drops to 34-19-6-2 (76 points).

Joe Iginla and Kaleb Hartmann were the other goal scorers for Vancouver. Burke Hood was clutch down the stretch for the Giants, making 18 saves on 19 third-period shots and finishing with 38 saves on the evening.

Tij Iginla, Ty Halaburda and Vojtech Cihar each scored for Kelowna.

GAME SUMMARY

Tij Iginla opened the scoring for Kelowna off the rush on a tap-in in front of the net thanks to a pass from Cihar midway through the first period.

His younger brother Joe tied the game for the Giants early in the second period with a shifty move to create space for himself before releasing a quick wrist shot over Harrison Boettiger's glove from the slot.

Halaburda restored Kelowna's lead coming down the right wing at the 11:40 mark of the second period, snapping a shot home to make it 2-1.

Hartmann found the equalizer for the Giants with just 1:34 remaining in the second period after receiving a drop pass from Jakob Oreskovic at the top of the left circle. It's the second straight game Hartmann has scored, giving him goals in back-to-back games for the first time in his career.

Less than seven minutes into the third period, Vancouver grabbed their first lead when a Lin rush up the ice was broken up, but the puck came right to Gerrior, who was trailing the play. He didn't hesitate when he realized he was right in the slot, ripping a shot to the back of the net for the 3-2 Vancouver lead.

Kelowna started to put on the pressure after that, now down 3-2, but Hood stood out for the Giants with multiple saves. He did all he could until Cihar broke through with 4:42 left in regulation, tying the game 3-3 on a 2-on-1 rush with a shot from the left circle.

Tomik ended the game after Hartmann poked the puck off Mazden Leslie's stick in the Giants defensive zone, leading to a 2-on-1 for Vancouver that Tomik f inished off on his own.

STATISTICS

SOG: VAN - 8/15/7/1 = 31 | KEL - 14/8/19/0 = 41

PP: VAN - 0 /1 | KEL - 0 /1

Face-Offs: VAN - 36 | KEL - 40 3 STARS

1st: KEL - Vojtech Cihar - 1G, 1A, 2 SOG

2nd: KEL - Tij Iginla- 1G, 1A, 5 SOG. +1

3rd: VAN - Ryan Lin - 2A, 2 SOG, +2 GOALTENDING BATTLE

Vancouver: WIN - Burke Hood (38 saves / 41 shots)

Kelowna: LOSS - Harrison Boettiger (27 saves / 31 shots) THEY SAID IT

"We were super proud of the group, especially after the first. We thought we weren't really playing our game in the first...but we responded in the second and in the third. We turned the tables in the second with the shots and everything: a complete reversal from the first. And then in the third it was a solid effort by the group...we're a group of 20 now and we're all rolling. If we keep that effort up, it doesn't matter who we play in this league." - Giants Assistant Coach Gaelan Patterson

UPCOMING

The Giants play in Kamloops on Saturday before heading home on Sunday for RE/MAX presents: Be A Superhero for Children's Miracle Network.

Date Opponent Location Time

Saturday, March 7 Kamloops Sandman Centre 6:00 PM

Sunday, March 8 Kelowna Langley Events Centre 4:00 PM

