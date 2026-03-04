Giants to Host RE/MAX Presents: be a Superhero for Children's Miracle Network on Sun. March 8

LANGLEY, B.C. - The Vancouver Giants, in partnership with the Western Hockey League, are thrilled to announce details for their RE/MAX Presents: Be a Superhero for Children's Miracle Network on Sunday, March 8 against the Kelowna Rockets at 4 p.m. PT.

Giants players will hit the ice at Langley Events Centre in custom Batman-themed jerseys, complete with capes for warmups. Fans will have an opportunity to win these one of a kind jerseys through a chuck-a-puck, which will take place in the second intermission. Net proceeds from the chuck-a-puck will go to B.C. Children's Hospital.

The Giants are honoured to welcome three-year-old Mavrik Turnbull and his family as a special guest for Sunday's ceremonial puck drop. Last October, a tumour was discovered inside Mavrik that was larger than his head. He has since undergone seven rounds of chemo, two stem cell transplants, tumor reduction surgery and radiation therapy. So far, his tumour has shrunk by 98%. Mavrik has spent over 200 nights at B.C. Children's Hospital, and recently began immunotherapy. But through it all, he's never lost his spark. Mavrik is known on his medical unit as "the hockey kid," often playing hallway hockey in his jersey - even during treatments.

Through the first three seasons of RE/MAX Presents for Children's Miracle Network, more than $415,000 has been raised in support of local children's hospital foundations across Western Canada, including B.C. Children's Hospital, Stollery Children's Hospital, Alberta Children's Hospital, Jim Pattison Children's Hospital, and Children's Hospital of Manitoba.

RE/MAX will have a kiosk set up at Sunday's game at Gate 2, where they will be running a ministick entrance giveaway for the first 1,000 fans. RE/MAX has proudly partnered with Children's Miracle Network for over 30 years, making a lasting impact in communities across Canada.

Fans are encouraged to be part of the action both in the stands by dressing up in their best superhero costume or by taking part in the Chuck-A-Puck.

Don't forget the Giants will also be running their final post-game skate of the season following the game. If you don't have your own skates or a helmet, they can be rented ($3 for skates; $1 for a helmet).







