Game Preview: Game 61 AT Wheat Kings

Medicine Hat, AB - Tonight is the fourth and final meeting between the two Eastern Conference clubs this season. Medicine Hat has a 1-1-1-0 record against the Wheat Kings this year. Bryce Pickford (4G, 3A) and Jonas Woo (4G, 3A) lead the team with seven points each in the series.

2025-26 Season Series:

Brandon 3 @ Medicine Hat 7 (Dec 17 2025) Brandon 7 @ Medicine Hat 4 (Nov 8 2025)

Medicine Hat 5 @ Brandon 6 (Nov 15 2025) OT

2024-25 Season Series:

Medicine Hat 5 @ Brandon 0 (Mar 1 2025) Medicine Hat 0 @ Brandon 3 (Nov 2 2024)

Brandon 5 @ Medicine Hat 7 (Nov 29 2024) Brandon 1 @ Medicine Hat 6 (Oct 11 2024)

2025-26 Standings:

Medicine Hat Brandon

43-9-5-3 35-23-1-0

Central - 1st East Div.- 2nd

East - 2nd East Conf. - 5th

League - 3rd League - 9th

Home - 24-3-2-1 Home - 18-12-1-0

Away - 19-6-3-2 Away - 17-11-0-0

Last 10 - 8-0-2-0 Last 10 - 7-3-0-0

Streak - W7 Streak - W1

2024-25 Standings:

Medicine Hat Brandon

47-17-3-1 38-23-4-3

Central - 1st East Div.- 2nd

East - 1st East Conf. - 5th

Home - 25-7-2-0 Home - 19-9-4-2

Away - 22-10-1-1 Away - 19-14-0-1

Special Teams:

Medicine Hat Brandon

Power Play: 32.5% (1st) Power Play: 25.8% (10th)

Penalty Kill: 80.2% (6th) Penalty Kill: 75.2% (15th)

Previous Game: The Tigers dominated the Pats 11-2 on Tuesday, March 3rd in the Brandt Centre. Liam Ruck led the team as he scored his first career hat trick. Josh Van Mulligen and Kade Stengrim also picked up a pair of goals. Meanwhile Luke Cozens, Cam Parr, Bryce Pickford, and Andrew Basha each tallied a single goal. Dayton Reschny also earned himself a star after recording three assists. Carter Casey had a great night in net stopping 28 of 30 shots faced.

2025-26 Tigers Statistical Leaders:

Skater Stats Goalie Stats

Points - Markus Ruck (90) GAA - Jordan Switzer (2.69)

Goals - Liam Ruck (39) Save % - Jordan Switzer (.894)

Assists - Markus Ruck (73) Wins - Jordan Switzer (26)

PIMs - Cam Parr (91) Shutouts - Jordan Switzer (2)

Plus/Minus - Jonas Woo (+56)

League Top 10s:

Stat Categories Player (Rank)

Points Markus Ruck - 90 (1st)

Liam Ruck - 89 (T-2nd)

Goals Liam Ruck - 39 (2nd)

Bryce Pickford - 38 (T-3rd)

Assists Markus Ruck - 73 (1st)

Liam Ruck - 50 (T-5th)

Jonas Woo - 49 (8th)

Power Play Goals Bryce Pickford - 16 (T-1st)

Liam Ruck - 16 (T-1st)

Power Play Assists Markus Ruck - 37 (1st)

Liam Ruck - 20 (T-9th)

Short Handed Goals Jonas Woo - 4 (T-1st)

Game Winning Goals Bryce Pickford - 11 (1st)

Liam Ruck - 8 (T-4th)

First Goals Liam Ruck - 5 (T-8th)

Insurance Goals Liam Ruck - 5 (T-4th)

Penalty Minutes Cam Parr - 91 (8th)

Plus/Minus Jonas Woo - +56 (T-1st)

Bryce Pickford - +46 (7th)

Goals Against Average Jordan Switzer - 2.69 (7th)

Wins Jordan Switzer - 26 (T-1st)

Shutouts Jordan Switzer - 2 (T-9th)

Roaring Runs:

Player Name Streak

Liam Ruck 11 Game Point Streak - 20 Points

Andrew Basha 11 Game Point Streak - 17 Points

Jonas Woo 7 Game Point Streak - 12 Points

Bryce Pickford 6 Game Point Streak - 11 Points

Markus Ruck 4 Game Point Streak - 10 Points

Noah Davidson 4 Game Point Streak - 6 Points

Josh Van Mulligen 3 Game Point Streak - 6 Points

Bryce Pickford 5 Game Goal Streak - 5 Goals

Liam Ruck 2 Game Goal Streak - 4 Goals

Luke Cozens 2 Game Goal Streak - 3 Goals

Andrew Basha 2 Game Goal Streak - 2 Goals

Kade Stengrim 2 Game Goal Streak - 2 Goals

Upcoming Milestones:

Player Upcoming Milestone Currently At

Jonas Woo 50 Career Goals 48 Career Goals

Veeti Väisänen 100 Career Games Played 98 Career Games Played

Luke Cozens 50 Career Assists 46 Career Assists

Cam Parr 50 Career Points 47 Career Points

Yaroslav Bryzgalov 50 Career Points 46 Career Points

Noah Davidson 50 Career Points 46 Career Points

Kadon McCann 200 Career Games Played 195 Career Games Played

Roster Makeup: 23 Players - 14 Forwards - 7 Defence - 2 Goaltenders

2005 Neutens, Van Mulligen, Basha

2006 Reschny, Cunningham, Woo, Väisänen, Muhonen, Pickford, Parr, Cozens

2007 Kor, McCann, Bryzgalov, Stengrim, Moss, Casey, Switzer

2008 Gordon-Carroll, L. Ruck, M. Ruck, Davidson, Steen

Geographical Breakdown:

Alberta (7) Kadon McCann, Carter Cunningham, Ethan Neutens, Josh Van Mulligen, Bryce Pickford, Jordan Switzer, Andrew Basha

U.S.A. (5) Gavin Kor, Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll, Kade Stengrim, Noah Davidson, Carter Casey

British Columbia (4) Liam Ruck, Markus Ruck, Tyson Moss, Riley Steen

Manitoba (2) Cam Parr, Jonas Woo

Finland (2) Veeti Väisänen, Niilopekka Muhonen

Yukon (1) Luke Cozens

Saskatchewan (1) Dayton Reschny

Belarus (1) Yaroslav Bryzgalov

NHL Drafted Players:

NHL Team Player Drafted

Calgary Flames Andrew Basha 2024, Round 2, 41st Overall

Montreal Canadiens Bryce Pickford 2025, Round 3, 81st Overall

Dallas Stars Niilopekka Muhonen 2024, Round 5, 158th Overall

Utah Mammoth Veeti Väisänen 2024, Round 3, 96th Overall

Central Scouting Mid-Season Rankings (North American Skaters):

Ranking Player

#26 Liam Ruck

#31 Markus Ruck

#99 Yaroslav Bryzgalov

#188 Riley Steen

#215 Kadon McCann

Central Scouting Mid-Season Rankings (North American Goaltenders):

Ranking Player

#12 Carter Casey

Tigers Schedule:

Last Five Results Next Five Time

@ Regina Pats 11-2 W VS Red Deer - Fri. Mar 6 7:00PM (MST)

VS Calgary Hitmen 8-3 W @ Edmonton - Sat. Mar 7 7:00PM (MST)

@ Calgary Hitmen 3-2 OTW VS Regina - Tue. Mar 10 7:00PM (MDT)

@ Edmonton Oil Kings 10-6 W @ Lethbridge - Fri. Mar 13 7:00PM (MDT)

VS Lethbridge Hurricanes 4-3 OTW VS Lethbridge - Sat. Mar 14 7:00PM (MDT)







