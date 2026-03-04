Game Preview: Game 61 AT Wheat Kings
Published on March 4, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Medicine Hat Tigers News Release
Medicine Hat, AB - Tonight is the fourth and final meeting between the two Eastern Conference clubs this season. Medicine Hat has a 1-1-1-0 record against the Wheat Kings this year. Bryce Pickford (4G, 3A) and Jonas Woo (4G, 3A) lead the team with seven points each in the series.
2025-26 Season Series:
Brandon 3 @ Medicine Hat 7 (Dec 17 2025) Brandon 7 @ Medicine Hat 4 (Nov 8 2025)
Medicine Hat 5 @ Brandon 6 (Nov 15 2025) OT
2024-25 Season Series:
Medicine Hat 5 @ Brandon 0 (Mar 1 2025) Medicine Hat 0 @ Brandon 3 (Nov 2 2024)
Brandon 5 @ Medicine Hat 7 (Nov 29 2024) Brandon 1 @ Medicine Hat 6 (Oct 11 2024)
2025-26 Standings:
Medicine Hat Brandon
43-9-5-3 35-23-1-0
Central - 1st East Div.- 2nd
East - 2nd East Conf. - 5th
League - 3rd League - 9th
Home - 24-3-2-1 Home - 18-12-1-0
Away - 19-6-3-2 Away - 17-11-0-0
Last 10 - 8-0-2-0 Last 10 - 7-3-0-0
Streak - W7 Streak - W1
2024-25 Standings:
Medicine Hat Brandon
47-17-3-1 38-23-4-3
Central - 1st East Div.- 2nd
East - 1st East Conf. - 5th
Home - 25-7-2-0 Home - 19-9-4-2
Away - 22-10-1-1 Away - 19-14-0-1
Special Teams:
Medicine Hat Brandon
Power Play: 32.5% (1st) Power Play: 25.8% (10th)
Penalty Kill: 80.2% (6th) Penalty Kill: 75.2% (15th)
Previous Game: The Tigers dominated the Pats 11-2 on Tuesday, March 3rd in the Brandt Centre. Liam Ruck led the team as he scored his first career hat trick. Josh Van Mulligen and Kade Stengrim also picked up a pair of goals. Meanwhile Luke Cozens, Cam Parr, Bryce Pickford, and Andrew Basha each tallied a single goal. Dayton Reschny also earned himself a star after recording three assists. Carter Casey had a great night in net stopping 28 of 30 shots faced.
2025-26 Tigers Statistical Leaders:
Skater Stats Goalie Stats
Points - Markus Ruck (90) GAA - Jordan Switzer (2.69)
Goals - Liam Ruck (39) Save % - Jordan Switzer (.894)
Assists - Markus Ruck (73) Wins - Jordan Switzer (26)
PIMs - Cam Parr (91) Shutouts - Jordan Switzer (2)
Plus/Minus - Jonas Woo (+56)
League Top 10s:
Stat Categories Player (Rank)
Points Markus Ruck - 90 (1st)
Liam Ruck - 89 (T-2nd)
Goals Liam Ruck - 39 (2nd)
Bryce Pickford - 38 (T-3rd)
Assists Markus Ruck - 73 (1st)
Liam Ruck - 50 (T-5th)
Jonas Woo - 49 (8th)
Power Play Goals Bryce Pickford - 16 (T-1st)
Liam Ruck - 16 (T-1st)
Power Play Assists Markus Ruck - 37 (1st)
Liam Ruck - 20 (T-9th)
Short Handed Goals Jonas Woo - 4 (T-1st)
Game Winning Goals Bryce Pickford - 11 (1st)
Liam Ruck - 8 (T-4th)
First Goals Liam Ruck - 5 (T-8th)
Insurance Goals Liam Ruck - 5 (T-4th)
Penalty Minutes Cam Parr - 91 (8th)
Plus/Minus Jonas Woo - +56 (T-1st)
Bryce Pickford - +46 (7th)
Goals Against Average Jordan Switzer - 2.69 (7th)
Wins Jordan Switzer - 26 (T-1st)
Shutouts Jordan Switzer - 2 (T-9th)
Roaring Runs:
Player Name Streak
Liam Ruck 11 Game Point Streak - 20 Points
Andrew Basha 11 Game Point Streak - 17 Points
Jonas Woo 7 Game Point Streak - 12 Points
Bryce Pickford 6 Game Point Streak - 11 Points
Markus Ruck 4 Game Point Streak - 10 Points
Noah Davidson 4 Game Point Streak - 6 Points
Josh Van Mulligen 3 Game Point Streak - 6 Points
Bryce Pickford 5 Game Goal Streak - 5 Goals
Liam Ruck 2 Game Goal Streak - 4 Goals
Luke Cozens 2 Game Goal Streak - 3 Goals
Andrew Basha 2 Game Goal Streak - 2 Goals
Kade Stengrim 2 Game Goal Streak - 2 Goals
Upcoming Milestones:
Player Upcoming Milestone Currently At
Jonas Woo 50 Career Goals 48 Career Goals
Veeti Väisänen 100 Career Games Played 98 Career Games Played
Luke Cozens 50 Career Assists 46 Career Assists
Cam Parr 50 Career Points 47 Career Points
Yaroslav Bryzgalov 50 Career Points 46 Career Points
Noah Davidson 50 Career Points 46 Career Points
Kadon McCann 200 Career Games Played 195 Career Games Played
Roster Makeup: 23 Players - 14 Forwards - 7 Defence - 2 Goaltenders
2005 Neutens, Van Mulligen, Basha
2006 Reschny, Cunningham, Woo, Väisänen, Muhonen, Pickford, Parr, Cozens
2007 Kor, McCann, Bryzgalov, Stengrim, Moss, Casey, Switzer
2008 Gordon-Carroll, L. Ruck, M. Ruck, Davidson, Steen
Geographical Breakdown:
Alberta (7) Kadon McCann, Carter Cunningham, Ethan Neutens, Josh Van Mulligen, Bryce Pickford, Jordan Switzer, Andrew Basha
U.S.A. (5) Gavin Kor, Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll, Kade Stengrim, Noah Davidson, Carter Casey
British Columbia (4) Liam Ruck, Markus Ruck, Tyson Moss, Riley Steen
Manitoba (2) Cam Parr, Jonas Woo
Finland (2) Veeti Väisänen, Niilopekka Muhonen
Yukon (1) Luke Cozens
Saskatchewan (1) Dayton Reschny
Belarus (1) Yaroslav Bryzgalov
NHL Drafted Players:
NHL Team Player Drafted
Calgary Flames Andrew Basha 2024, Round 2, 41st Overall
Montreal Canadiens Bryce Pickford 2025, Round 3, 81st Overall
Dallas Stars Niilopekka Muhonen 2024, Round 5, 158th Overall
Utah Mammoth Veeti Väisänen 2024, Round 3, 96th Overall
Central Scouting Mid-Season Rankings (North American Skaters):
Ranking Player
#26 Liam Ruck
#31 Markus Ruck
#99 Yaroslav Bryzgalov
#188 Riley Steen
#215 Kadon McCann
Central Scouting Mid-Season Rankings (North American Goaltenders):
Ranking Player
#12 Carter Casey
Tigers Schedule:
Last Five Results Next Five Time
@ Regina Pats 11-2 W VS Red Deer - Fri. Mar 6 7:00PM (MST)
VS Calgary Hitmen 8-3 W @ Edmonton - Sat. Mar 7 7:00PM (MST)
@ Calgary Hitmen 3-2 OTW VS Regina - Tue. Mar 10 7:00PM (MDT)
@ Edmonton Oil Kings 10-6 W @ Lethbridge - Fri. Mar 13 7:00PM (MDT)
VS Lethbridge Hurricanes 4-3 OTW VS Lethbridge - Sat. Mar 14 7:00PM (MDT)
Western Hockey League Stories from March 4, 2026
- Giants to Host RE/MAX Presents: be a Superhero for Children's Miracle Network on Sun. March 8 - Vancouver Giants
- Chiefs Look to Carry Momentum from Six-Game Tear to Kelowna Wednesday - Spokane Chiefs
- Game Preview: Game 61 AT Wheat Kings - Medicine Hat Tigers
- T-Birds Fire Past Blazers - Seattle Thunderbirds
- Giants Get 3 Goals from Defencemen in Convincing Road Win over Ams - Vancouver Giants
- Americans offence stumbles in loss to Vancouver - Tri-City Americans
- Tigers Dominate Pats 11-2 - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Pats Fall to Tigers at Home - Regina Pats
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Medicine Hat Tigers Stories
- Game Preview: Game 61 AT Wheat Kings
- Tigers Dominate Pats 11-2
- Game Preview: Game 60 at Pats
- Tigers Score Eight Straight to Secure 8-3 Win over Hitmen
- Game Preview: Game 59 VS Hitmen