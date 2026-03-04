Tigers Dominate Pats 11-2

Published on March 4, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







Regina, SK - The Tigers took on the Regina Pats for the third of four matchups this season on Tuesday, March 3rd in the Brandt Centre.

If the standings remain the same as of March 3rd for the 2026 WHL Playoffs these two Eastern Conference clubs would be facing off in the first round. Tuesday's matchup showed that a series between the two clubs would give fans lots to talk about right from the start.

Both teams hit double digits in the shots department during the first frame as Regina put up 12 while Medicine Hat posted 11. The offensive units on both sides of the ice were firing on all cylinders creating scoring chances but only one team was successful on capitalizing.

Tigers Captain Bryce Pickford scored the opening goal at 8:25 for his 38th of the season. Noah Davidson collected a loose puck behind the cage and sent a pass to Pickford who snuck into the slot and fired a one-timer to the back of the net before the Pats could tell what happened.

Liam Ruck scored his 37th goal of the season just 1:02 later but it was not readily apparent to the officials on the ice. The shot seemingly glanced off of the cross bar and out but the buzzer stopped the play to confirm it was in fact a good goal and the Tigers took a two goal lead.

The Tigers continued to stone wall the Pats' offensive pressure thanks to the stellar play of Carter Casey who stopped all 12 shots in the first period including a one-handed deke attempt from Maddox Schultz on a breakaway.

Medicine Hat was able to add to their lead before the end of the first with their third goal of the night coming from Josh Van Mulligen after Andrew Basha stopped a breakout at the blue line. Basha walked in with the puck and centered a pass to Van Mulligen who fired a rocket of a wrist shot into the pack of the net to make it 3-0 Tigers at the first intermission.

The Pats started the second period off on the right foot with a power play goal from Jace Egland to try and shift momentum in their favour.

The Tigers responded with Luke Cozens 25th goal of the season at 7:10. Pickford made some nice moves to deke through a couple Pats defenders and set up Luke Cozens who lobbed the puck over the Regina goaltender to make it 4-1 Tigers.

Kade Stengrim was the next on the board for the Tabbies as he drove the net and picked up his own rebound for his 16th goal of the season at 10:35.

Medicine Hat kept the pressure on as Cam Parr put away a Dayton Reschny rebound for his fifth goal of the season at 13:24.

Basha continued the second period scoring frenzy as he one-timed a centering pass from Markus Ruck on the power play at 16:18.

Van Mulligen scored his second of the night right as the buzzer sounded for the second intermission. It was so close to the buzzer that it was reviewed and ultimately determined a good goal to make it five goals in the second period for the Tigers.

The Tigers kept the good times rolling into the third period as Liam Ruck scored his second of the night and made it six unanswered goals for the Tigers at 3:37.

Regina managed to score their second goal of the night at 12:48 as Zachary Lansard got his 20th of the year to make it 9-2.

Liam Ruck capped off his hat trick with his 39th goal of the season at 13:08 to bring the Tigers to double digits on the night. After a scramble in front of the Regina net the puck kicked out to Liam who buried it through the traffic to complete his first career hat trick.

Stengrim sealed the deal with the final goal of the night at 19:34 to make the final score 11-2 Tigers.

Special Teams:

PP: 1/4 - 25.0%

PK: 3/4 - 75.0%

Stringam Law Three Stars:

Josh Van Mulligen (2G, 1A) - Medicine Hat

Liam Ruck (3G) - Medicine Hat

Dayton Reschny (3A) - Medicine Hat

Supplement King Hardest Worker:

Cam Parr

The Tigers continue their road trip tomorrow in Brandon as they take on the Wheat Kings.







