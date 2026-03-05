February Ironworker of the Month: F Owen Martin

Published on March 4, 2026

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Spokane, Wash. - Spokane Chiefs forward Owen Martin goals back-to-back as your Ironworker of the Month for February!

The Winnipeg Jets prospect led the Chiefs and was third among all WHL skaters in scoring for the month with seven goals and 14 assists for 21 total points over 12 games. Martin was +16 in February.

The 18-year-old has already put up new career highs across the board this season, with 21 goals and 26 assists for 47 total points over 56 games. He's averaging .84 points per game and has a team-leading 699 faceoff wins this season, which is also good for second-most among WHL skaters (Ryden Evers, 841). Martin, who suited up for his 150th WHL game on Saturday against the Americans, ended the month on a six-game point streak that included seven goals and nine assists.

Ironworker of the Month is proudly presented by the International Association of Ironworkers Local 14. Learn more at ironworkers14.org.







