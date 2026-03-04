Americans offence stumbles in loss to Vancouver

Published on March 4, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Tri-City Americans News Release







Kennewick, WA. - The Tri-City Americans (25-29-4-1) fired just 16 shots on goal Tuesday night, falling 4-2 to the Vancouver Giants (22-35-1-2) at the Toyota Center.

Vancouver jumped ahead 4:41 into the game as Jacob Oreskovic deflected a point shot past Ryan Grout while cruising through the slot. The Americans had a wonderful chance to tie the game a few minutes later on the power play, but Gavin Garland was robbed by the glove of Kelton Pyne who dove across the crease to deny the tying goal.

Later in the period Garland got his revenge. After gaining the Vancouver line, Grady Martin worked the puck down toward the net for Garland to pick up. He then skated toward the goal on his backhand before sneaking a shot under the glove of Pyne, tying the game at one with his 14th of the season. The goal came with 5:08 remaining in the period.

The two teams went into the intermission with the shots 9-6 in favor of Vancouver.

Pyne made another highlight reel stop in the second period, taking away what looked like a sure goal from Jake Gudelj as he stretched over to his right to make a blocker save.

Neither team scored in the middle frame despite numerous power play opportunities as the third period began with the shots 18-9 Vancouver.

After the Americans failed to capitalize on a power play early in the third the Giants would regain the lead for good. Vancouver captain Ryan Lin passed the puck down the right-wing boards in the Americans zone before darting down the slot and taking the return pass.

He then whipped the puck on net from the slot, beating Grout past the glove to give the Giants a 2-1 lead with 10:44 remaining. Less than two minutes later Ethan Mittelsteadt extended the lead with a shot off the rush, putting Vancouver in the driver's seat at 3-1 with 9:09 to play.

Tri-City then missed another power play opportunity and the Giants put the game away with Kaleb Hartmann scoring just 20 seconds after the penalty expired.

Alexander Laing picked up a power play marker with seven seconds remaining in regulation, putting the final score at 4-2.

The loss was the 12th in a row for the Americans, who host the Seattle Thunderbirds (25-26-5-3) Friday night at 7:05.

Announced attendance was 3,314.







Western Hockey League Stories from March 4, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.