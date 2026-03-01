Americans Push Back But Fall In Spokane

Published on February 28, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Tri-City Americans News Release







Spokane, WA - The Tri-City Americans (25-28-4-1) started to show signs of life in the third period Saturday night, pressing hard to find the tying goal, but a questionable non-call led to the insurance marker for the Spokane Chiefs (31-26-1-0) who then pulled away in a 5-2 win.

The Americans opened the scoring early in the game. Savin Virk gained the Spokane line and passed off to Connor Dale on left wing. Virk then drove toward the net and took a return feed, tipping the puck past Carter Esler for his 24th of the season. With the assist, Dale recorded his 100th career point.

The lead didn't last for long however as the Chiefs quickly tied the game. After Spokane dumped the puck in, Xavier Wendt came out of his net to play it. He swung it around the boards where it was intercepted by Owen Martin.

Martin threw it on net as Wendt scrambled back to make a save, but the rebound went right to Logan Wormald who tapped it into an open net to tie the game 5:58 into the first period.

Following the goal the Chiefs seemed to take control offensively, pounding pucks on net while Tri-City struggled to generate chances in the Spokane end.

Late in the period, shortly after an Americans penalty ended, the Chiefs took the lead. A goal-mouth scramble saw Wendt make numerous saves before Dominik Petr was able to lift the puck over the outstretched Wendt, giving Spokane a 2-1 lead with 2:21 left in the period.

Shots read 16-4 in favor of the Chiefs after 20 minutes of play.

Early in the middle frame Spokane added to their lead. Ethan Hughes took a rink-wide pass and fired a one timer past the glove of Wendt, giving the Chiefs a 3-1 lead just 3:38 into the second.

After killing off a four-on-three penalty, the Americans started to get some looks offensively with back-to-back power plays. After the first one ended, Wendt made a key stop on Coco Armstrong who came out of the penalty box and got a breakaway.

Despite the two power plays the Americans weren't able to break through and cut into the lead, heading into the third period down 3-1.

Dale cut the lead down to one by finishing off a give-and-go passing play, pulling the Americans within a goal seven minutes into the third.

The goal energized the Americans who started to pour on the pressure, looking for the tying goal. After several minutes of constant attack by Tri-City, the Chiefs regained a two-goal lead on a questionable play.

Spokane had the puck in the Americans zone, and Owen Martin skated through the crease, clipping Wendt's skate and knocking him over. Play went on with no whistle and Gavin Burcar wrapped the puck around, just barely getting it across the goal line.

The play was reviewed, but despite looking at it closely, the play was deemed legal and the goal stood, giving the Chiefs a 4-2 lead with 6:15 to play.

Spokane then added another goal just after an Americans power play expired, pulling away with a 5-2 win.

Tri-City returns home to host the Vancouver Giants (21-35-1-2) Tuesday night at 7:05.







