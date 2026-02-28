Game Preview: Game 59 VS Hitmen

Published on February 28, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat, AB - Tonight is the final of eight matchups between the two central division clubs this season. Medicine Hat has a 6-1-0-0 record against Calgary this season. Markus Ruck (3G, 9A) leads the team with 12 points in the series so far.

2025-26 Season Series:

Medicine Hat 3 @ Calgary 2 (Feb 27 2026) OT Calgary 6 @ Medicine Hat 7 (Nov 22 2025) SO

Calgary 3 @ Medicine Hat 4 (Jan 20 2026) Medicine Hat 6 @ Calgary 2 (Nov 19 2025)

Medicine Hat 3 @ Calgary 2 (Nov 23 2025) OT Medicine Hat 2 @ Calgary 4 (Oct 10 2025)

Calgary 1 @ Medicine Hat 7 (Oct 4 2025)

2024-25 Season Series:

Medicine Hat 5 @ Calgary 2 (Mar 23 2025) Medicine Hat 3 @ Calgary 4 (Dec 29 2024) OT

Calgary 2 @ Medicine Hat 3 (Jan 18 2025) SO Calgary 3 @ Medicine Hat 7 (Nov 30 2024)

Medicine Hat 3 @ Calgary 0 (Jan 17 2025) Medicine Hat 4 @ Calgary 3 (Oct 30 2024) SO

Calgary 2 @ Medicine Hat 5 (Dec 30 2024) Calgary 2 @ Medicine Hat 4 (Oct 23 2024)

2025-26 Standings:

Medicine Hat Calgary

41-9-5-3 33-15-8-1

Central - 1st Central - 3rd

East - 2nd East - 4th

League - 3rd League - 6th

Home - 23-3-2-1 Home - 17-8-4-0

Away - 18-6-3-2 Away - 16-7-4-1

Last 10 - 7-1-2-0 Last 10 - 6-2-2-0

Streak - W5 Streak - L1

2024-25 Standings:

Medicine Hat Calgary

47-17-3-1 45-17-3-3

Central - 1st Central - 2nd

East - 1st East - 2nd

Home - 25-7-2-0 Home - 26-6-1-1

Away - 22-10-1-1 Away - 19-11-2-2

Special Teams:

Medicine Hat Calgary

Power Play: 32.4% (2nd) Power Play: 32.7% (1st)

Penalty Kill: 80.0% (6th) Penalty Kill: 80.3% (5th)

Previous Game: The Tigers beat the Hitmen 3-2 in overtime on Friday, February 27th in the Scotiabank Saddledome. Bryce Pickford (1G, 1A) led the team with two points including his overtime winning goal. Josh Van Mulligen and Noah Davidson also found the back of the net for the Tigers. Carter Casey played great in net stopping 18 of 20 shots faced.

2025-26 Tigers Statistical Leaders:

Skater Stats Goalie Stats

Points - Markus Ruck (86) GAA - Jordan Switzer (2.68)

Goals - Bryce Pickford (36) Save % - Jordan Switzer (.895)

Assists - Markus Ruck (69) Wins - Jordan Switzer (25)

PIMs - Cam Parr (91) Shutouts - Jordan Switzer (2)

Plus/Minus - Jonas Woo (+55)

League Top 10s:

Stat Categories Player (Rank)

Points Markus Ruck - 86 (T-2nd)

Liam Ruck - 85 (4th)

Goals Bryce Pickford - 36 (T-3rd)

Liam Ruck - 35 (7th)

Assists Markus Ruck - 69 (1st)

Liam Ruck - 50 (T-5th)

Jonas Woo - 48 (8th)

Power Play Goals Bryce Pickford - 16 (1st)

Liam Ruck - 15 (T-2nd)

Power Play Assists Markus Ruck - 35 (1st)

Liam Ruck - 20 (T-9th)

Short Handed Goals Jonas Woo - 4 (T-1st)

Liam Ruck - 2 (T-10th)

Game Winning Goals Bryce Pickford - 11 (1st)

Liam Ruck - 7 (T-6th)

First Goals Liam Ruck - 5 (T-6th)

Insurance Goals Liam Ruck - 5 (T-4th)

Penalty Minutes Cam Parr - 91 (8th)

Plus/Minus Jonas Woo - +55 (T-1st)

Bryce Pickford - +43 (8th)

Goals Against Average Jordan Switzer - 2.68 (7th)

Wins Jordan Switzer - 25 (T-3rd)

Shutouts Jordan Switzer - 2 (T-8th)

Roaring Runs:

Player Name Streak

Liam Ruck 9 Game Point Streak - 16 Points

Andrew Basha 9 Game Point Streak - 11 Points

Jonas Woo 6 Game Point Streak - 11 Points

Bryce Pickford 4 Game Point Streak - 7 Points

Markus Ruck 2 Game Point Streak - 6 Points

Noah Davidson 2 Game Point Streak - 4 Points

Bryce Pickford 3 Game Goal Streak - 3 Goals

Noah Davidson 2 Game Goal Streak - 4 Goals

Upcoming Milestones:

Player Upcoming Milestone Currently At

Jonas Woo 50 Career Goals 48 Career Goals

Jordan Switzer 50 Career Wins 49 Career Wins

Veeti Väisänen 100 Career Games Played 98 Career Games Played

Dayton Reschny 50 Career Games Played 49 Career Games Played

Luke Cozens 50 Career Assists 45 Career Assists

Roster Makeup: 23 Players - 14 Forwards - 7 Defence - 2 Goaltenders

2005 Neutens, Van Mulligen, Basha

2006 Reschny, Cunningham, Woo, Väisänen, Muhonen, Pickford, Parr, Cozens

2007 Kor, McCann, Bryzgalov, Stengrim, Moss, Casey, Switzer

2008 Gordon-Carroll, L. Ruck, M. Ruck, Davidson, Steen

Geographical Breakdown:

Alberta (7) Kadon McCann, Carter Cunningham, Ethan Neutens, Josh Van Mulligen, Bryce Pickford, Jordan Switzer, Andrew Basha

U.S.A. (5) Gavin Kor, Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll, Kade Stengrim, Noah Davidson, Carter Casey

British Columbia (4) Liam Ruck, Markus Ruck, Tyson Moss, Riley Steen

Manitoba (2) Cam Parr, Jonas Woo

Finland (2) Veeti Väisänen, Niilopekka Muhonen

Yukon (1) Luke Cozens

Saskatchewan (1) Dayton Reschny

Belarus (1) Yaroslav Bryzgalov

NHL Drafted Players:

NHL Team Player Drafted

Calgary Flames Andrew Basha 2024, Round 2, 41st Overall

Montreal Canadiens Bryce Pickford 2025, Round 3, 81st Overall

Dallas Stars Niilopekka Muhonen 2024, Round 5, 158th Overall

Utah Mammoth Veeti Väisänen 2024, Round 3, 96th Overall

Central Scouting Mid-Season Rankings (North American Skaters):

Ranking Player

#26 Liam Ruck

#31 Markus Ruck

#99 Yaroslav Bryzgalov

#188 Riley Steen

#215 Kadon McCann

Central Scouting Mid-Season Rankings (North American Goaltenders):

Ranking Player

#12 Carter Casey

Tigers Schedule:

Last Five Results Next Five Time

@ Calgary Hitmen 3-2 OTW @ Regina - Tue. Mar 3 7:00 PM (ST)

@ Edmonton Oil Kings 10-6 W @ Brandon - Wed. Mar 4 7:00 PM (CST)

VS Lethbridge Hurricanes 4-3 OTW VS Red Deer - Fri. Mar 6 7:00PM (MST)

@ Lethbridge Hurricanes 3-0 W @ Edmonton - Sat. Mar 7 7:00PM (MST)

VS Red Deer Rebels 10-1 W VS Regina - Tue. Mar 10 7:00PM (MDT)







