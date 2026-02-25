Tigers Steamroll Oil Kings 10-6

Published on February 25, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton, AB - The Tigers had a wild game against the Oil Kings on Tuesday, February 24th in Rogers Place for their seventh matchup of the year.

The first period was split down the middle relative to the rest of the game as both teams had a good start.

Edmonton's best portion of the game was right out of the gate as they opened the scoring with back-to-back goals just past the halfway point of the first. Their first came from Josh Lee at 10:22 and their second goal came from Kanjyu Gojsic at 12:41.

Noah Davidson brought the Tigers within one with his 22nd of the season at 13:15. Just seven seconds into the first Tigers power play of the game Davidson picked up a Markus Ruck rebound in the crease to get the Tabbies on the board.

The Oil Kings may have gotten a bit of an edge in the first period leading 2-1 and outshooting the Tigers 9-8 but Medicine Hat was close behind.

Edmonton widened their lead to start the second period scoring frenzy with a goal from Matt Williams at 2:55.

Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll responded for the Tigers at 7:52 with his 12th of the year. Liam Ruck fed a cross-ice pass to his brother Markus at the top of the zone, then Markus sent a pass to Gordon-Carroll out front. Gordon-Carroll redirected the pass over the shoulder of Ethan Simcoe to bring the Tigers within one.

It wasn't long until the Oil Kings widened their lead back to two with Landon Hanson's 20th of the year at 9:21.

The Tigers clawed back again this time it was Liam Ruck who scored his 35th goal of the season to cut the Oil Kings lead in half once again. Markus Ruck and Gordon-Carroll connected with Liam who fired a wrist shot from the right circle to make it a 4-3 game.

Just 0:54 later Markus Ruck followed his brother's lead and scored a goal of his own. Ethan Neutens banked a puck off the boards from his own end to catch Markus at the opposing blue line. Markus walked in one-on-one with the Oil Kings defender and fired an amazing wrist shot from the high slot for his 17th of the year at 11:30.

The game remained tied for only 2:05 as Edmonton potted two goals of their own in response to the Ruck Twins' tallies. Aaron Obobaifo scored his 12th of the year at 13:35, while Adam Jecho scored his seventh at 14:37.

The Oil Kings had regained their two goal lead but the Tigers had one more goal left in them before the end of the second period. Tyson Moss jumped in the air to keep the puck in the zone and followed it up with a pass to Neutens. Neutens redirected the pass from the slot up and over Simcoe for his 10th goal of the season.

Both teams tallied four goals in the second period with Medicine Hat outshooting Edmonton 15-11. Edmonton held onto their 6-5 lead going into the third period.

The Tigers set the tone for what was to come in the third period early with a goal from Kade Stengrim at just 2:18. Stengrim had a two-on-one rush with Neutens and elected to shoot once the Edmonton defender dove to block the passing lane. Stengrim pulled the puck in tight and fired a laser of a wrist shot past Simcoe for his 14th goal of the season with assists from Neutens and Carter Casey.

Bryce Pickford scored the eventual game winner at 7:46 with a one-time blast off of the draw on the power play for his 35th of the season.

Davidson followed up Pickford's go-ahead goal with a beautiful insurance tally. Off of a Carter Cunningham rebound Davidson batted the puck out of the air and into the net for his second of the night at 13:01.

The Tigers were all over the Oil Kings as Markus Ruck forced a turnover in Edmonton's end and sent a pass to Neutens in the high slot. Neutens took advantage of the opportunity and sent a wrist shot to the back of the net for his second of the night at 16:51.

Medicine Hat capped off the scoring parade with their sixth straight goal as Noah Davidson completed his hat trick at 17:37 on the power play. Pickford sent a pass from the left circle to Davidson out front who redirected the pass into the net to secure his first career hat trick.

Davidson's 24th goal of the season completed the final score of 10-6 concluding a wild roller coaster of a night in Edmonton for the Tabbies.

Special Teams:

PP: 3/3 - 100.0%

PK: 0/0

Stringam Law Three Stars:

Markus Ruck (1G, 4A) - Medicine Hat

Aaron Obobaifo (1G) - Edmonton

Noah Davidson (3G) - Medicine Hat

Supplement King Hardest Worker:

Tyson Moss

The Tigers are back in action on Friday, February 27th to take on the Calgary Hitmen in the Scotiabank Saddledome.







