Coster Dunn Commits to Northern Michigan

Published on February 25, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

KENT, Wash. - Seattle Thunderbirds forward Coster Dunn has announced his commitment to play for Northern Michigan University beginning next fall. Dunn is currently finishing up his fourth and final season with the Thunderbirds.

"Coster has been an exemplary Thunderbird and will take his championship pedigree to the Northern Michigan program," said Thunderbirds General Manager Bil LaForge. "We are proud of Coster and look forward to continuing to watch him as he furthers his hockey career."

The T-Birds drafted the Stony Plain, Alberta native in the seventh round of the 2020 WHL Prospects Draft. Through 223 games as a Thunderbird he has accumulated 130 points on sixty goals and seventy assists. In 2023 he was part of the Thunderbirds WHL championship team.

Dunn, a free agent, attended the training camp of the NHL's Utah Mammoth this past fall.







