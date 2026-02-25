Coster Dunn Commits to Northern Michigan
Published on February 25, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Seattle Thunderbirds News Release
KENT, Wash. - Seattle Thunderbirds forward Coster Dunn has announced his commitment to play for Northern Michigan University beginning next fall. Dunn is currently finishing up his fourth and final season with the Thunderbirds.
"Coster has been an exemplary Thunderbird and will take his championship pedigree to the Northern Michigan program," said Thunderbirds General Manager Bil LaForge. "We are proud of Coster and look forward to continuing to watch him as he furthers his hockey career."
The T-Birds drafted the Stony Plain, Alberta native in the seventh round of the 2020 WHL Prospects Draft. Through 223 games as a Thunderbird he has accumulated 130 points on sixty goals and seventy assists. In 2023 he was part of the Thunderbirds WHL championship team.
Dunn, a free agent, attended the training camp of the NHL's Utah Mammoth this past fall.
Western Hockey League Stories from February 25, 2026
- South Sound Police vs Fire Charity Cup February 28 - Seattle Thunderbirds
- Harris Given Five-Game Suspension by WHL After Saturday's Game at Tri-City - Spokane Chiefs
- Game Preview: Vees at Blades - Penticton Vees
- Game Preview: Cougars at Pats - Prince George Cougars
- Coster Dunn Commits to Northern Michigan - Seattle Thunderbirds
- Vees Clinch Playoff Berth with Victory over Broncos - Penticton Vees
- Chiefs Host Royals Wednesday for Last of Four Match-Ups this Season - Spokane Chiefs
- Warriors Looking to Turn the Tides Tonight against Hurricanes - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Third-period lead slips as Americans fall in overtime to Royals - Tri-City Americans
- Cougars Power Past Wheat Kings 4-2 in Brandon - Prince George Cougars
- Broncos Fall 3-1 to Vees in Historic First Meeting - Swift Current Broncos
- Tigers Steamroll Oil Kings 10-6 - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Oil Kings Fall to Tigers in Back-And-Forth Battle - Edmonton Oil Kings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Seattle Thunderbirds Stories
- South Sound Police vs Fire Charity Cup February 28
- Coster Dunn Commits to Northern Michigan
- T-Birds Can't Catch Portland
- T-Birds Shut Out in Everett
- T-Birds Go Extra to Beat Portland