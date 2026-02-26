T-Birds Can't Power Past Rockets

Published on February 26, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Seattle Thunderbirds News Release







KELOWNA, B.C. - Antonio Martorana's goal was not enough as the Seattle Thunderbirds dropped a, 4-1, decision to the Kelowna Rockets Wednesday at Prospera Place. The final game of the Thunderbirds four game road trek is Friday in Langley against the Vancouver Giants. Seattle returns home Saturday to host the Everett Silvertips at the accesso ShoWare Center. Game time is 6:05 p.m.

Once again Seattle (23-26-4-3) fell behind early and spent the rest of the game playing catch up. "A couple of mistakes in the D-zone put us down 2-nothing," explained head coach Matt O'Dette. "We had opportunities to get back momentum, but they were missed opportunities."

Kelowna struck early, scoring at 3:13 of the first period, then doubling their lead with a second goal twelve minutes later. The T-Birds were able to cut their deficit in half with Martorana's goal at 18:59. The goal was his 23rd of the season. Cameron Schmidt and Radim Mrkta earned the assists.

The T-Birds had a chance to tie and potentially take the lead with four power plays in period two but they came up empty. "We were too perimeter, too cute," remarked O'Dette. "We were looking for the extra pass. No one wanted to go to the net or shoot so all of our attempts were one and done. You can't always look for the prettiest play to score a goal."

The Thunderbirds were still only down a goal going into the third period but the Rockets got a fortunate carom off the glass behind the Seattle goal that ricocheted in that made it 3-1. "We tried to make a push in the third," said O'Dette. "But they got that fortunate bounce and we couldn't generate enough to get back in the hockey game."

The T-Birds did pull the goaltender for the extra attacker late but Kelowna found the empty net to seal the win. With the loss, the Thunderbirds remain five points out of the final playoff spot in the Western Conference with twelve games remaining.

T-BIRD EXTRAS

The T-Birds finish the four game regular season series against the Rockets with a record of 1-3-0-0. In the four games Seattle finished 2-for-23 (8.7%) on the power, including 0-for-13 in the last two meetings.

Brayden Holberton missed Wednesday's game, sitting out the first game of a five game suspension imposed by the WHL for a one man fight last Saturday in Portland. He's eligible to return to the lineup March 7th when the T-Birds host the Tri-City Americans.

T-Bird Coster Dunn announced his commitment to play hockey next season for the at Northern Michigan University. Dunn is wrapping up his final season of eligibility with the T-Birds.







Western Hockey League Stories from February 26, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.