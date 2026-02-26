Preview: Americans vs Chiefs - February 27, 2026
Published on February 26, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Tri-City Americans News Release
Friday, February 27, 2026 | Kennewick, WA. | Toyota Center
Start Time: 7:05 p.m. PT
LAST GAME: The Americans carried a 3-1 lead into the third period on Tuesday, but the Victoria Royals scored twice in nine seconds to tie the game before completing their comeback in overtime, handing Tri-City a 4-3 loss at the Toyota Center. Cruz Pavao scored twice while Gavin Garland added a goal in the loss, which was the ninth in a row for the Americans.
VS SPOKANE: Tonight is the fifth of eight meetings between the Americans and Chiefs, with Spokane holding a 3-1 lead in the season series. The Chiefs won the first two games by 3-0 (Sept 27) and 4-2 (Dec 6) scores, before Tri-City won 3-2 in the annual New Year's Eve game. Last Saturday Spokane visited the Toyota Center and went home with a 7-1 victory. The two teams meet again tomorrow in Spokane before the final two meetings March 14 (@ TC) and March 21 (@ SPO).
Team Comparison
TRI-CITY AMERICANS SPOKANE CHIEFS
Record: 25-26-4-1 Record: 29-26-1-0
Conference Ranking: 9th Conference Ranking: 6th
Goals For: 160 Goals For: 186
Goals Against: 196 Goals Against: 180
Power Play: 17.2% (29/169) Power Play: 13.6% (28/206)
Penalty Kill: 76.0% (130/171) Penalty Kill: 79.2% (186/235)
Leading Scorers: Leading Scorers
Savin Virk (23-31-54) Tyus Sparks (25-30-55)
Connor Dale (22-31-53) Logan Wormald (19-34-53)
Gavin Garland (13-28-41) Chase Harrington (24-27-51)
Around the Concourse:
Section J: Mustang Marimba
Gesa Autograph Booth: Dylan LeBret
Jersey Auction: Cruz Pavao #34 (White)
How to Tune In:
Webcast: Victory+ - Sign Up & Watch
