Blades Secure Spot in 2026 WHL Playoffs Presented by Nutrien

Published on February 26, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Saskatoon Blades News Release







Saskatoon, SK - The Saskatoon Blades are headed to the Western Hockey League (WHL) postseason for a seventh consecutive season. The Bridge City Bunch secured their spot in the 2026 WHL Playoffs presented by Nutrien on Wednesday after a 5-3 victory against the Penticton Vees at SaskTel Centre.

"It always feels better when you can clinch a playoff berth with a victory," said Blades Head Coach Dan DaSilva, "Especially at home, (and) especially in the style of fashion we did tonight."

Saskatoon became the sixth team in the Eastern Conference to secure their spot in the WHL Playoffs presented by Nutrien. More notably, the Blue and Gold are the second-youngest roster (average age 17.9) out of all seven teams that have clinched thus far. The Blades clinched on February 25 compared to March 8 last season, doing so in one less game played.

"Nothing (is) better than postseason hockey, and getting a clinch tonight is great," said captain Tyler Parr.

Wednesday marked the first ever meeting between the Blades and Vees in WHL history. The visitors joined the WHL as an expansion team prior to the 2025-26 season, previously playing as a member in the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL). Five different Blades scored including defenceman Jack Kachkowski, along with forwards Parr, Cooper Williams, alternate captain Hunter Laing, and Elias Pul. Columbus Blue Jackets netminder Evan Gardner won his third straight start with a 27-save performance en route to his 22nd win of the season.

The win marked the eighth consecutive season (excluding the 24-game bubble season) the Blue and Gold have secured 30 or more wins. Sporting a 30-23-4-2 record for 66 points, the Blades try to make up ground on the Eastern Conference's fifth-place Brandon Wheat Kings who hold 69 points. The Blades have nine games remaining while the Wheat Kings have ten.

"We're still trying to catch that fifth spot and do whatever we can to get higher in the standings," said Laing, "We've got big games ahead."

The Blades remaining regular season schedule is as follows:

Friday, Feb. 27 vs Prince George Cougars (7:00pm CST)

Saturday, Feb. 28 at Regina Pats (7:00pm CST)

Wednesday, March 4 vs Red Deer Rebels (7:00pm CST)

Friday, March 6 vs Moose Jaw Warriors (7:00pm CST)

Friday, March 13 vs Swift Current Broncos (7:00pm CST)

Saturday, March 14 at Swift Current Broncos (7:00pm CST)

Wednesday, March 18 vs Brandon Wheat Kings (7:00pm CST)

Friday, March 20 at Prince Albert Raiders (7:00pm CST)

Saturday, March 21 vs Prince Albert Raiders (7:00pm CST)







