Blades Announce Inaugural "Legends Night" for Final Game of the Season

Published on February 17, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Saskatoon, SK - The Saskatoon Blades are proud to announce our inaugural Legend's Night on Saturday, Mar. 21 against the Prince Albert Raiders. Legend's Night will recognize and honour former Blades players whose contributions on and off the ice left a lasting impact on the organization and community. Join us for a celebration of those who've shaped the history and identity of the Bridge City Bunch.

"We're into our seventh decade of Blades hockey in Saskatoon, and the list of people that have made outstanding contributions to our organization is a lengthy one," said Blades president and general manager, Colin Priestner. "There's legends that still need to be recognized from the first decade of the Blades, and there's also recent superstars from this decade that have made their case to earn a spot as well."

Introducing the Saskatoon Blades Hall of Fame

The mantra goes, "once a Blade, always a Blade." The Saskatoon Blades Hall of Fame will be a permanent showcase on the concourse of SaskTel Centre to honour the greatest figures in Blades history. Each year, two new alumni will be added to the wall during Legend's Night - creating an evolving tribute that connects past, present, and future generations of players and fans.

In addition to the annual inductees, all retired jersey numbers and names hanging in the rafters for the organization are automatically included on the wall. These alumni represent franchise icons whose performances and leadership have been immortalized. These include:

#7 - Gerry Pinder

#7 - Brent Ashton

#10 - Brian Skrudland

#12 - Bob Bourne

#15 - Bernie Federko

#22 - Wendel Clark

#39 - Frank Banham

The Brodski Family

The "Blades Builders" in; Jim Piggott, Jack McLeod, Nate Brodsky, Daryl Lubiniecki, Jerome Engele, Lorne Molleken

"This creates a new tradition for us to celebrate each year with our fans, and for our fans to show their appreciation for their favourites of the past," explained Blades vice president of business operations, Tyler Wawryk. "It's a celebration of Blades hockey in Saskatoon, and for fans at the arena, they will now get to see those faces every game on the concourse."

All alumni on the wall will be represented by a custom plaque showcasing their legacy. The wall will be a must-see destination for fans, family, and alumni, celebrating not only statistical success, but leadership and influence.

2026 Saskatoon Blades Hall of Fame Inductees

Kelly Chase - Forward, Saskatoon Blades (1985-1988) and NHL Veteran

Kelly Chase is one of the most recognizable figures to wear the Blue and Gold. Born in Porcupine Plain, SK, Chase rose through junior hockey to become a force with the Saskatoon Blades from 1985 to 1988. In 195 career games with the Bridge City Bunch, Chase accumulated 800 penalty minutes (4th most in franchise history) while scoring 126 points (45G, 81A). Chase's mix of ferocity on the ice and leadership in the locker room made him unforgettable to Blades fans.

The former winger went on to a 12-year NHL career with the St. Louis Blues, Hartford Whalers and Toronto Maple Leafs, playing in 458 NHL games. Chase signed as a free agent with the Blues in 1988 and made his mark as a respected physical presence and teammate at the highest level.

Off the ice, Chase's contributions were equally impactful. Chase was awarded the King Clancy Memorial Trophy in 1998 in recognition of his leadership and humanitarian contributions through programs like St. Louis's special hockey initiatives designed to give all players a chance to participate. Chase also served as a beloved broadcaster for the Blues after his playing days and has remained deeply involved in hockey communities across North America.

Mark Wotton - Defence, Saskatoon Blades (1989-1994) and pro defenceman

Mark Wotton is another standout alumnus whose consistency, talent, and long professional hockey career earn him a spot in the Saskatoon Blades Hall of Fame.

A native of Foxwarren, MB, Wotton played 296 games across five seasons with the Bridge City Bunch from 1989 to 1994. The left-handed defenceman compiled 44 goals and 124 assists for 168 points with the Blades. Wotton was instrumental in helping the Blades to two Western Hockey League (WHL) final appearances in 1992 and 1994.

Wotton was drafted by the Vancouver Canucks in the 1992 NHL Entry Draft and earned himself into 43 career games with Vancouver and the Dallas Stars in his career. The former Blade played professional hockey for nearly two decades at multiple levels outside the NHL:

14 seasons in the American Hockey League (AHL) between Syracuse Crunch (1994-1999), Utah Grizzlies (2000-2004), Hershey Bears (2005-2006, won 2006 Calder Cup Championship), Bridgeport Sound Tigers (2006-11)

One season with the Kontinental Hockey League's (KHL) St. Petersburg SKA (2004-05)

Wotton's longevity, adaptability, and dedication to the game - from junior to professional ranks - make him a worthy inductee to the Saskatoon Blades Hall of Fame.

2026 Saskatoon Blades Legends Night Overview

Date: Saturday, Mar. 21 at 7:00pm versus the Prince Albert Raiders

Location: SaskTel Centre

The evening will include:

Formal induction ceremony for this year's inductees

Reveal of their Saskatoon Blades Hall of Fame - Legend's Wall

Remarks from former teammates, coaches, and Blades leadership

Ceremonial face-off with 2026 Wall of Fame inductees







