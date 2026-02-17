February 17 - Canes Chatter

Published on February 17, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Lethbridge Hurricanes News Release







PROMOTIONS/EVENTS

Next Home Game: The Hurricanes welcome the Medicine Hat Tigers on Friday, February 20th at 7:00pm at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena marking the return of former Hurricane Luke Cozens! Tickets can be purchased by visiting the VisitLethbridge.com Arena Ticket Centre, by calling 403-329-SEAT (7328) or online by visiting that VisitLethbridge.com Arena website: https://visitlethbridgearena.evenue.net/events/HS.

Celebrity Dinner: The Hurricanes will host their annual Celebrity Dinner on Saturday, February 28th at the Sandman Signature Lethbridge Lodge and will feature Stanley Cup Champions Mike Commodore and Andre Roy. Tickets can be purchased for $175 each or a table of 10 for $1,500 (plus GST). Premium and VIP Season Ticket Members can buy tickets for $150+GST. All tickets and sponsorship packages can be purchased by calling Dylan or Tamara at the Hurricanes Office at 403-328-1986!

Bringing Hearts Home Jersey Auction: The Hurricanes 'Bringing Hearts Home' game-worn jerseys that the 'Canes wore on Friday against the Everett Silvertips are now available for purchase via an online auction. All proceeds from the jersey auction will be donated to the Chinook Regional Hospital for their Bringing Hearts Home Campaign, a $30 million initiative to enhance cardiac care in southern Alberta and bring life-saving services closer to home for families across our region. Bid today until Monday, February 23rd at 10:00pm by visiting: https://trellis.org/lethbridge-hurricanes-jersey-auction/auction

Hockey Card Night: On Friday, February 20th when the Hurricanes host the Medicine Hat Tigers, Lethbridge will host their annual Hockey Card Night sponsored Firefly Solar! The first 1,000 fans through the doors at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena will receive a complimentary pack of 2025-2026 Lethbridge Hurricanes Hockey Cards - one per fan, while supplies last.

Hurricanes Book Signing: The Hurricanes will host a book signing on Friday, February 20th for'The Run to A Championship: The Story of the First Ten Years of the Lethbridge Hurricanes'written by Mark Weninger. The book can be purchased for $35.00 at the'Canes store Top Shelf. Lethbridge Hurricanes alumni Bob Bartlett, Bob Loucks, Darcy Kaminski, Rich Wiest, Randy Maxwell, Mitch Maxwell, Russell Maxwell, Scott Townsend, Jason Ruff, Ben Wright and Parry Shockey will be in attendance to sign the collector book.

Wiener Dog Wednesday Finale: On Wednesday, February 25th when the Hurricanes host the Moose Jaw Warriors at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena, the 'Canes will host the grand finale of the Wiener Dog Wednesday races during the first intermission. Fans can use the code WIENER for a discounted ticket to the game at https://enmaxcentre.evenue.net/promotions. Additionally, the VisitLethbridge.com Arena concessions will offer $2.00 hot dogs during the game!

Flex Packs: Flex Packs are now on sale for the 2025-2026 regular season. This season, the Hurricanes are once again offering three variations of flex packs including 5, 10- and 18-game Flex Packs for your flexibility. To secure your Flex Pack that best suits you today, visit: https://visitlethbridgearena.evenue.net/list/HHFP

Save-On Food Family Pack: Bring the whole family to a Hurricanes game this season with the Save-On Foods Family Pack! For just $70 you will receive two adult tickets and two youth tickets to the game. Purchase today by visiting www.visitlethbridgearena.ca.

Home Away From Home: Browns Socialhouse locations in Lethbridge are the official Home Away From Home for all Hurricanes road games during the 2025-2026 season. Browns West and Browns South will have the 'Canes road games on their big screen! Visit Browns Socialhouse when the Hurricanes visit the Medicine Hat Tigers on Saturday at 7:00pm at Co-op Place in the second of a home-and-home set!

THE WEEK THAT WAS

Friday, February 13th - 8-4 Loss vs. Everett Silvertips: The Hurricanes suffered an 8-4 loss on Friday to the CHL-leading Everett Silvertips at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena. Kade Duell, Oli Chenier, Kai Anderson and Easton Daneault scored in the loss while Koen Cleaver made 42-saves. Lethbridge dropped their fifth-straight loss to Everett while falling to 2-9-1-0 in their last 12 games against the'Tips.

Sunday, February 15th - 4-3 OT Loss at Red Deer Rebels: Lethbridge were handed their sixth loss of the season to the Red Deer Rebels on Sunday afternoon with a 4-3 overtime defeat at Marchant Crane Centrium. Grady Pichette, Kayden Longley and Owen Berge scored in the loss which saw the Hurricanes tie the game late in the third period. The'Canes fell to 1-5-1-0 against the Rebels this season.

Monday, February 16th - 3-2 Loss at Edmonton Oil Kings: The'Canes dropped their third-straight game with a tight 3-2 loss to the Edmonton Oil Kings at Rogers Place on Monday afternoon. Lethbridge trailed 3-0 heading into the third period before Kyle Heger and Owen Berge scored before the Hurricanes ran out of time in hopes of finding an equalizer. The Hurricanes slipped to 1-5-0-0 against the Oil Kings this year.

ON THE DOCKET

Friday, February 20th - vs. Medicine Hat Tigers (7:00pm): The Hurricanes welcome the Central Division leading Medicine Hat Tigers on Friday night at 7:00pm in the first of a home-and-home set between the Highway-3 rivals. The'Canes have posted an 0-4-0-0 record against the Tigers this season.

Saturday, February 21st - at Medicine Hat Tigers (7:00pm): Lethbridge will visit Medicine Hat on Saturday night at 7:00pm at Co-op Place in their penultimate trip to face the defending WHL champions of the season.

The Hurricanes have posted an 0-2-0-0 record in Medicine Hat this season while having lost eight-straight visits to the Gas City dating back to last year.







Western Hockey League Stories from February 17, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.