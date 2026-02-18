WHL Prospects Game 50/50 to Support Tumbler Ridge

LANGLEY, B.C. - The Vancouver Giants - in partnership with the Western Hockey League - announced today that the 50/50 from tomorrow's WHL Prospects Game will be donated directly to the Tumbler Ridge Parent Advisory Council (PAC).

The 2026 WHL Prospects Game presented by Showpass is scheduled to be held Wednesday, February 18, at 7 p.m. at Langley Events Centre.

This is an opportunity to rally together in support of the Tumbler Ridge community. Every 50/50 ticket purchased will help generate funds that go directly back to the PAC, which will support the urgent financial needs of the victims' families.

50/50 tickets will be available online on Wednesday at: https://giants5050.com. You can also purchase them.

Limited quantities of tickets for the WHL Prospects game remain available at VancouverGiants.com/tickets.







