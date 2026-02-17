Trades Night Is Back at the SOFMC

Published on February 17, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Victoria Royals News Release







Victoria, B.C. - The Victoria Royals are excited to welcome fans back to Trades Night, presented by the Vancouver Island Construction Association (VICA) and Hall Constructors, as the Royals host the Wenatchee Wild at the Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre.

"Trades Night highlights the people who keep our communities growing while bringing them together to enjoy some Royals hockey action" said Logan Halpenny, Business Development Executive. "Partnering with the Vancouver Island Construction Association and Hall Constructors helps make this night a true celebration of local workers, families, and fans."

Trades Night aims to shine a light on the diverse and rewarding career opportunities available in the skilled trades, while recognizing the hardworking individuals who help build our community. The Royals are proud to partner with VICA and Hall Constructors to connect hockey fans with local industry leaders and inspire the next generation to explore careers in the trades.

"The skilled trades are the backbone of our region's economy, and Trades Night with the Victoria Royals is a fantastic way to recognize that contribution. This partnership allows us to highlight the importance of construction careers, celebrate the companies who support them, and inspire the next generation, all while bringing our community together for a great night of hockey." said Rory Kulmala, CEO of VICA.

Fans can look forward to in-game features spotlighting careers in construction and the skilled trades, complimented by interactive concourse activations, promotional giveaways and the returning appearances of some fan-favourite big-machinery. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore the trades equipment and live music at Gate 1

In addition, Van Isle Paint has generously donated 700 tickets to local trade schools, students and community organizations, creating a meaningful impact and opportunity to further strengthen connections within Victoria's trades community.

Puck drop is slated for February 21st at 6:05pm at the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre as the Royals take on the Wenatchee Wild. Tickets are available at selectyourtickets.com or by calling 250-419-6906.







