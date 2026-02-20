Local Firefighters Collect Donations at Victoria Royals Game in Support of Tumbler Ridge Families
Published on February 20, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Victoria Royals News Release
VICTORIA, B.C. - Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre (SOFMC) and the Victoria Royals, powered by GSL Group's Sports & Entertainment division, will support a regional fundraising effort this Saturday, February 21, led by local firefighters, who will collect donations for families and first responders affected by the recent tragedy in Tumbler Ridge.
Members of the Victoria Firefighters Charitable Association, alongside firefighters from departments across Vancouver Island and Salt Spring Island, are coming together to raise funds for those affected. The initiative follows a devastating shooting that left nine people dead in the northern B.C. community.
At the Victoria Royals home game on February 21, firefighters will host a donation table on the concourse, where fans can contribute by cash or electronic payment. Donations can also be made online at www.victoriafirefighters.ca for those unable to attend in person.
Funds collected across participating communities will be combined and presented as a single contribution on behalf of Vancouver Island International Association of Fire Fighters locals. Proceeds will be directed to the Tumbler Ridge Parent Advisory Council, with a portion of the funds set aside to support local first responders.
"Sport has always had the power to bring people together," said Patricia Jelinski, General Manager, VP Sales, Sports & Entertainment at SOFMC. "We are proud to support our local firefighters and stand with the Tumbler Ridge community during this difficult time."
SOFMC, the Victoria Royals, and the wider GSL Group are proud to stand with our firefighters and community in support of those who need it most.
