Game Preview: Cougars at Broncos

Published on February 20, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

SWIFT CURRENT, SK - The Prince George Cougars continue their eight game road trip tonight as they shift to the East Division portion and tangle with the Swift Current Broncos for lone meeting of the season

When: Friday, February 20, 2026

Puck Drop: 5:00 pm PT

Cougars Record: 32-20-2-0 (66 Points)

Cougars Last Game: A 3-0 loss to the Penticton Vees on Monday, Feb. 16

Western Conference: 3rd

BC Division: 2nd

Prince George Cougars Roster Breakdown (Birth Year)

2005-born players (2) - Dumanski, Gizowski

2006-born players (7) - Souch, Ashe, Parascak, Vaughan, Ravensbergen, Levshyn, Leiws

2007-born players (5) - Foster, Yakutsenak, Shurgot, Lajoie, Anisimov

2008-born players (7) Kozicky, Lemire, Finnegan, Cahill, Carels, Johnston, Johnson)

2009-born players (2) - Hajt, Bratton

Broncos Record: 13-35-3-3 (32 Points)

Broncos Last Game: A 7-6 shootout loss in Regina against the Pats on Monday, Feb. 16

Eastern Conference: 11th

East Division: 6th

Swift Current Broncos Roster Breakdown (Birth Year)

2005-born players (3) - Wilson, Johnson, Ročák

2006-born players (3) - Davidson, Wilke, Darby

2007-born players (8) - Brown, McFaul, Alain, McGregor, Rondeau, Gauchier, Cooke, Pantelakis

2008-born players (7) - Yerex, Eskit, Rudolph, Laplante, Kuryachenkov, Oleskiw, Dingman

2009-born players (2) - Moen, Burch

Last Time Out:

-Prince George saw their three game winning streak come to an end in a 3-0 loss to Penticton on Monday, Feb. 16

-Josh Ravensbergen made 32 saves

-He also served his first PIMS of his WHL career with a goalie fight

-Corbin Vaughan led the Cats in shots on goal (6)

-PG was 0-2 on the power-play

-Bauer Dumanski played his 296th career game marking him the all-time games played leader

The Playoff Hunt Continues:

-If the playoffs were to start today, the Cougars would face the Spokane Chiefs in the first round of the WHL Playoffs

-Just one point separates the Cougars and Kelowna Rockets in the Western Conference (PG in 3rd, KEL in 4th)

The Boys are Back

-Defencemen Carson Carels, forward Kayden Lemire, and GM & Head Coach Mark Lamb are back with the team after being with Team West at the 2026 WHL Prospects Game

-Carels compiled four assists in the contest

Road Warriors

-The Cats enter tonight with a 16-8-2-0 record on the road this season

-That equals to a .654 winning percentage which ranks 2nd in the BC Division

-Goaltender Josh Ravensbergen sports a 15-5-0-0 record, along with a .902 save percentage and a 3.00 goals against average

Swift Current Ties

-Mark Lamb returns to his home roots as he coaches against his former club in the Broncos

-Lamb served as the Broncos Head Coach from 2009-2016.

-Lamb coached Carter Rigby in 2015 with the Broncos

-Rigby has joined Lamb behind the bench back in 2022

Lamb Chasing History

-General Manager and Head Coach Mark Lamb is on the cusp of becoming the all-time wins leader in Prince George Cougars history

-Lamb enters tonight with 214 career wins. Ed Dempsey is the current leader with 216

-The 2023-24 WHL Coach and Executive of the Year earned win #200 on Dec. 3

On the Other Side:

-The Swift Current Broncos have earned points in six of their last 10 games.

-Despite just 13 wins on the season, the Broncos have won 10 of them on home ice (10-14-2-1)

-Up front, the Broncos have been led by Hudson Darby (14-22-36)

-The former Portland Winterhawk enters tonight fresh off a two point performance on Monday in Regina

-A trio of Broncos were listed on NHL Central Scouting Mid-Term Rankings (Swayer Dingman -100th, Stepan Kuryachenkov 201st, and Brennan Rudolph - 216th)

-On Special Teams, Swift Current ranks 19th in the WHL on the power-play (18.2%) and 23rd on the penalty-kill (68.1%)

-Against the BC Division, the Broncos sport a 3-1-0-0 record.

After Tonight:

The Cougars are right back in action as they will visit the Moose Jaw Warriors tomorrow night at 5:00 pm PT.

Next Game: Saturday Feb. 21 at Moose Jaw

Next Home Game: Friday, March. 6 vs Spokane | TICKETS







