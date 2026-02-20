Oil Kings and Pats Wrap up Season Series in Regina

Regina, Sask. - The Edmonton Oil Kings are looking to extend their winning streak tonight as they hit the road to face the Regina Pats.

Edmonton is coming off a Monday 3-2 win over the Lethbridge Hurricanes, their second win in a row, improving their record to 36-13-3-2. That has the Oil Kings in third in the Eastern Conference, and second in the Central Division as they sit five points back of the Medicine Hat Tigers for the top spot.

The Oil Kings put their 19-9-1-0 road record on the line with just five away games remaining this season. Nine of the final 14 games for Edmonton are on home ice.

Meanwhile, on the Regina side tonight, they are winners of four straight games, including a 7-6 shootout win over Swift Current on Monday afternoon. The Pats are seventh in the WHL's Eastern Conference with a 20-26-6-1 record on the year. Regina is currently in a heated battle with Moose Jaw and Red Deer for the final two playoff spots with just two points separating the three teams.

Tonight will mark the fourth and final matchup of this season series with Edmonton holding a 1-1-1-0 record against the Pats. It's been a hard fought series with all three games being decided by just a single goal with Edmonton scoring 11 and Regina scoring 12. Miroslav Holinka has been the Oil Kings offensive leader against Regina with three goals.

Puck drop from Regina tonight is 6 p.m. Mountain Time.







