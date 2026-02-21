Broncos Fall to Prince George in Lone Meeting of the Season
Published on February 20, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Swift Current Broncos News Release
The Swift Current Broncos dropped a 6-2 decision to the Prince George Cougars on Friday night at the InnovationPlex in their lone meeting of the season.
Swift Current came out with jump in the opening frame and were rewarded midway through the period. Brendan Rudolph buried his 15th of the season at 7:47, finishing off a setup from Zach Pantelakis and Daxon Yerex to give the Broncos an early 1-0 lead. Prince George answered late in the period, as Brock Souch tied the game at 15:17, sending the teams into the intermission even at one.
The second period proved to be the turning point. Dmitri Yakutsenak gave the Cougars their first lead just 1:32 in, before Souch struck again at 4:44, a goal that would stand as the game-winner. Terik Parascak added back-to-back markers at 4:56 and 8:33 to quickly extend the lead to 5-1 after 40 minutes.
Prince George added another early in the third to make it 6-1. The Broncos responded on the power play, as Carter Moen scored at 7:17 with the man advantage, assisted by Anthony Wilson and Stepan Kuryachenkov, to round out the scoring at 6-2.
The Cougars outshot the Broncos 50-17 on the night, including a 17-5 edge in the second period. Prince George also controlled the faceoff circle, winning 41 draws to Swift Current's 28. The Broncos went 1-for-6 on the power play, while holding the Cougars scoreless on five opportunities.
Archer Cooke got the start in net, turning aside 19 of 24 shots before Aiden Eskit came on in relief and stopped 25 of 26 the rest of the way.
With the loss, the Broncos fall to 13-36-3-3 on the season. They'll look to bounce back Saturday, Feb. 21 when they travel to Prince Albert.
