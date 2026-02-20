Chiefs Host Giants Friday for Second School Night of the Season
Published on February 20, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Spokane Chiefs News Release
Spokane, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs host the Vancouver Giants Friday night for the second School Night of the season! So far this year, the Chiefs are 1-2-0-0 against the Giants, with this being the last of four match-ups between the two clubs.
TIME: 7:05 p.m.
LOCATION: Numerica Veterans Arena
PROMO: School Night and Zipper Pull Giveaway presented by Shriners Children's Spokane, Hot 96.9, and KXLY 920 News Now
JERSEY COLOR: Blue
LISTEN: 103.5 FM The Game (pre-game show starts at 6:30 p.m.).
WATCH: Victory+
FOLLOW: @spokanechiefs on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and X. #GoChiefsGo
