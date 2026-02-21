Tigers Shut Out Hurricanes, 3-0

Lethbridge, AB - The Tigers took a trip down Highway 3 for a rival matchup with their rival Lethbridge Hurricanes in the VisitLethbridge.com Arena. Medicine Hat had a 4-0-0-0 record against Lethbridge leading into Friday night's tilt.

Friday's game saw the return of Tigers Captain Bryce Pickford who had not played since January 20th, 2026 against the Calgary Hitmen. It was also Luke Cozen's return to Lethbridge where he spent his first 150 WHL games before becoming a Tiger via trade at the 2026 WHL trade deadline.

The first period had lots of opportunity for both clubs but neither managed to get on the board.

Both goaltenders were locked in and a big part on keeping the scoring low through the first frame. Jordan Switzer made some big saves through traffic and on the penalty kill to give the Tigers an opportunity to take the lead on their own power play.

Medicine Hat outshot Lethbridge 14-10 in the first 20 minutes but Koen Cleaver stayed solid in the crease for Lethbridge.

The puck finally started to bounce the Tigers way in the second period as they got on the board just under the halfway mark of the game. The former Hurricane Cozens was the first on the board with a deflection off of a Jonas Woo wrist shot from the point at 9:25 for his 22nd of the year.

The Tabbies kept their foot on the gas as they doubled their lead with Andrew Basha's 10th goal of the season at 16:03. A slot shot from Yaroslav Bryzgalov bounced off of Basha in the crease to extend the Tiger lead.

The Tigers weren't done as they added another goal to their lead this time from Markus Ruck. A stretch pass from the Tigers end connected with Noah Davidson who fed it back to Liam Ruck. Liam then sent a cross ice pass to his brother Markus who rang a wrist shot off of the iron and in for his 16th goal of the season.

The Tigers had an astounding 21 shots in the middle frame as they dominated their opponent on the scoresheet.

Medicine Hat outshot their opponent for the third straight period in the final frame 17-9 but did not find their way back onto the scoresheet.

Luckily neither did their opponent as Switzer completed his second shutout of the season and sixth of his career, stopping all 26 shots faced on Friday night.

The Tigers finished the game with 52 shots on goal, doubling their opponent's 26 shots. They improved their record to 5-0-0-0 against the Hurricanes on the season.

Special Teams:

PP: 0/2 - 0.0%

PK: 3/3 - 100.0%

Stringam Law Three Stars:

Koen Cleaver (49SV - 52SH) - Lethbridge

Andrew Basha (1G) - Medicine Hat

Jonas Woo (2A) - Medicine Hat

Supplement King Hardest Worker:

Jordan Switzer

The Tigers are back in action on Saturday, February 21st to take on the Lethbridge Hurricanes in Co-op Place.







