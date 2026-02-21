Chiefs Punctuate Win with Three Late Goals, Knock off Giants, 6-1

Published on February 20, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release









Spokane Chiefs celebrate win

(Spokane Chiefs) Spokane Chiefs celebrate win(Spokane Chiefs)

Spokane, WA - The Spokane Chiefs hosted the Vancouver Giants on Friday night in front of another sellout crowd of 10,524. Friday's game marked the fourth time this season that the Chiefs have reached 10,000+ fans at a game, the most such occurrences in the WHL.

Veteran forward Logan Wormald was the first on the board at the end of a tightly contested first period.

Coco Armstrong and Marek Howell chipped in the assists at 19:08.

Chase Harrington scored a pair of goals early in the second, first on a close-in attempt on the power play.

He received the puck along the goal line and snuck in front to put it away.

Harrington followed that with a goal at 4:54 after he and Owen Martin combined for the score.

With two goals tonight, the Prince George native has 48 points on the season, just two shy of his total from last season in 20 fewer games played so far this campaign.

Vancouver would score at 6:03 with Riggall scoring his first career WHL goal.

A flurry of penalties late in the third resulted in Coco Armstrong receiving a 5-minute major. After Assanali Sarkenov received a tripping call, the Chiefs were defending a 5-on-3 penalty kill for two full minutes. Vancouver also pulled the goaltender, giving the visitors a 6-on-3 advantage.

Owen Martin would score on the empty net twice in less than a minute span, making it a 5-1 game. Assanali Sarkenov scored after exiting the penalty box, netting for the first time since October 10th.

Carter Esler made 24 saves in net, helping the Chiefs penalty kill go a perfect 5/5. Owen Martin led Chiefs' skaters with 3 points (2G, 1A, +4) while Chase Harrington (2G) and Marek Howell (2A, +5) each had two points in the win.

Spokane will make the trip to Tri-City tomorrow, playing the Americans at 6:05 PM. Watch the game for FREE on Victory+ and on SWX. The Chiefs return to home ice on Wednesday, February 25th for another TicketsWest Player Magnet Giveaway.

Images from this story







Western Hockey League Stories from February 20, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.