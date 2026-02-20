Game Preview: Game 55 at Hurricanes
Published on February 20, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Medicine Hat Tigers News Release
Medicine Hat, AB - Tonight is the fifth of eight matchups between the highway 3 rivals this season. Medicine Hat has prevailed in all four of their previous matches. Jonas Woo (2G, 8A) leads the team with 10 points against the Hurricanes this year.
2025-26 Season Series:
Lethbridge 4 @ Medicine Hat 8 (Jan 31 2026) Medicine Hat 5 @ Lethbridge 1 (Dec 27 2025)
Lethbridge 4 @ Medicine Hat 7 (Jan 10 2026) Medicine Hat 4 @ Lethbridge 2 (Oct 3 2025)
2024-25 Season Series:
Lethbridge 1 @ Medicine Hat 10 (Mar 22 2025) Medicine Hat 1 @ Lethbridge 4 (Dec 15 2024)
Medicine Hat 6 @ Lethbridge 5 (Mar 14 2025) OT Lethbridge 2 @ Medicine Hat 3 (Dec 14 2024)
Lethbridge 1 @ Medicine Hat 5 (Feb 17 2025) Medicine Hat 3 @ Lethbridge 4 (Dec 6 2024)
Lethbridge 0 @ Medicine Hat 4 (Dec 28 2024) Medicine Hat 6 @ Lethbridge 7 (Nov 6 2024)
2025-26 Standings:
Medicine Hat Lethbridge
37-9-5-3 16-37-1-1
Central - 1st Central - 5th
East - 2nd East - 10th
League - 3rd League - 22nd
Home - 22-3-2-1 Home - 10-16-0-1
Away - 15-6-3-2 Away - 6-21-1-0
Last 10 - 5-2-2-1 Last 10 - 4-5-1-0
Streak - W1 Streak - L3
2024-25 Standings:
Medicine Hat Lethbridge
47-17-3-1 42-21-3-2
Central - 1st Central - 3rd
East - 1st East - 3rd
Home - 25-7-2-0 Home - 25-7-2-0
Away - 22-10-1-1 Away - 17-14-1-2
Special Teams:
Medicine Hat Lethbridge
Power Play: 31.4% (3rd) Power Play: 20.2% (17th)
Penalty Kill: 79.8% (7th) Penalty Kill: 70.6% (21st)
Previous Game: The Tigers dominated the Rebels 10-1 on Monday, February 16th in Co-op Place. Liam Ruck (1G, 4A) led the team with five points. Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll, Cam Parr, Kade Stengrim, Markus Ruck, and Andrew Basha also found the back of the net once, while Kadon McCann and Noah Davidson each had a pair of goals. Jordan Switzer had a great night making 22 saves on 23 shots.
2025-26 Tigers Statistical Leaders:
Skater Stats Goalie Stats
Points - Liam Ruck (80) GAA - Jordan Switzer (2.66)
Goals - Liam Ruck & Bryce Pickford (33) Save % - Jordan Switzer (.895)
Assists - Markus Ruck (64) Wins - Jordan Switzer (24)
PIMs - Cam Parr (91) Shutouts - Carter Casey & Jordan Switzer (1)
Plus/Minus - Jonas Woo (+53)
League Top 10s:
Stat Categories Player (Rank)
Points Liam Ruck - 80 (3rd)
Markus Ruck - 79 (4th)
Jonas Woo - 71 (8th)
Goals Liam Ruck - 33 (T-4th)
Bryce Pickford - 33 (T-4th)
Assists Markus Ruck - 64 (1st)
Liam Ruck - 47 (T-6th)
Jonas Woo - 45 (8th)
Power Play Goals Bryce Pickford - 15 (1st)
Liam Ruck - 14 (2nd)
Power Play Assists Markus Ruck - 34 (1st)
Liam Ruck - 20 (T-7th)
Short Handed Goals Jonas Woo - 4 (T-1st)
Liam Ruck - 2 (T-8th)
Game Winning Goals Bryce Pickford - 8 (T-1st)
Liam Ruck - 7 (T-5th)
First Goals Liam Ruck - 5 (T-4th)
Insurance Goals Liam Ruck - 5 (T-1st)
Bryce Pickford - 4 (T-6th)
Penalty Minutes Cam Parr - 91 (7th)
Plus/Minus Jonas Woo - +53 (1st)
Bryce Pickford - +44 (T-5th)
Goals Against Average Jordan Switzer - 2.66 (8th)
Wins Jordan Switzer - 24 (1st)
Roaring Runs:
Player Name Streak
Markus Ruck 9 Game Point Streak - 17 Points
Liam Ruck 5 Game Point Streak - 11 Points
Andrew Basha 5 Game Point Streak - 6 Points
Jonas Woo 4 Game Point Streak - 8 Points
Yaroslav Bryzgalov 3 Game Point Streak - 3 Points
Andrew Basha 2 Game Goal Streak - 2 Goals
Upcoming Milestones:
Player Upcoming Milestone Currently At
Jonas Woo 50 Career Goals 48 Career Goals
Jonas Woo 250 Career Games Played 249 Career Games Played
Jordan Switzer 50 Career Wins 48 Career Wins
Veeti Väisänen 100 Career Games Played 98 Career Games Played
Ethan Neutens 150 Career Penalty Minutes 149 Career Penalty Minutes
Dayton Reschny 50 Career Games Played 45 Career Games Played
Luke Cozens 50 Career Assists 45 Career Assists
Riley Steen 50 Career Penalty Minutes 48 Career Penalty Minutes
Roster Makeup: 23 Players - 14 Forwards - 7 Defence - 2 Goaltenders
2005 Neutens, Van Mulligen, Basha
2006 Reschny, Cunningham, Woo, Väisänen, Muhonen, Pickford, Parr, Cozens
2007 Kor, McCann, Bryzgalov, Stengrim, Moss, Casey, Switzer
2008 Gordon-Carroll, L. Ruck, M. Ruck, Davidson, Steen
Geographical Breakdown:
Alberta (7) Kadon McCann, Carter Cunningham, Ethan Neutens, Josh Van Mulligen, Bryce Pickford, Jordan Switzer, Andrew Basha
U.S.A. (5) Gavin Kor, Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll, Kade Stengrim, Noah Davidson, Carter Casey
British Columbia (4) Liam Ruck, Markus Ruck, Tyson Moss, Riley Steen
Manitoba (2) Cam Parr, Jonas Woo
Finland (2) Veeti Väisänen, Niilopekka Muhonen
Yukon (1) Luke Cozens
Saskatchewan (1) Dayton Reschny
Belarus (1) Yaroslav Bryzgalov
NHL Drafted Players:
NHL Team Player Drafted
Calgary Flames Andrew Basha 2024, Round 2, 41st Overall
Montreal Canadiens Bryce Pickford 2025, Round 3, 81st Overall
Dallas Stars Niilopekka Muhonen 2024, Round 5, 158th Overall
Utah Mammoth Veeti Väisänen 2024, Round 3, 96th Overall
Central Scouting Mid-Season Rankings (North American Skaters):
Ranking Player
#26 Liam Ruck
#31 Markus Ruck
#99 Yaroslav Bryzgalov
#188 Riley Steen
#215 Kadon McCann
Central Scouting Mid-Season Rankings (North American Goaltenders):
Ranking Player
#12 Carter Casey
Tigers Schedule:
Last Five Results Next Five Time
VS Red Deer Rebels 10-1 W VS Lethbridge - Sat. Feb 21 7:00PM (MST)
VS Everett Silvertips 4-3 OTL @ Edmonton - Tue. Feb 24 7:00PM (MST)
@ Red Deer Rebels 5-4 OTL @ Calgary - Fri. Feb 27 7:00PM (MST)
VS Swift Current Broncos 8-1 W VS Calgary - Sat. Feb 28 7:00PM (MST)
@ Swift Current Broncos 2-1 W @ Regina - Tue. Mar 3 7:00 PM (ST)
Western Hockey League Stories from February 20, 2026
- Pats Ride Balanced Scoring, Tabashniuk's 34 Saves to 5-2 Win over Oil Kings - Regina Pats
- Warriors Silenced by Raiders - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Ruzicka, 20-Year-Olds Lead Wheat Kings to Shutout Win over Vees - Brandon Wheat Kings
- Local Firefighters Collect Donations at Victoria Royals Game in Support of Tumbler Ridge Families - Victoria Royals
- Spokane Chiefs Announce Friday's Game vs Vancouver Officially Sold Out - Spokane Chiefs
- Game Preview: Vees at Wheat Kings - Penticton Vees
- Game Preview: Game 55 at Hurricanes - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Chiefs Host Giants Friday for Second School Night of the Season - Spokane Chiefs
- Game Day Hub: February 20 at Seattle - Portland Winterhawks
- Warriors Set for Tough Rematch against Conference Leaders - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Oil Kings and Pats Wrap up Season Series in Regina - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Game Preview: Cougars at Broncos - Prince George Cougars
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Medicine Hat Tigers Stories
- Game Preview: Game 55 at Hurricanes
- Tigers Post Game Autograph Sessions Return
- Tigers Silence Rebels 10-1
- Game Preview: Game 54 VS Rebels
- Tigers Fall, 4-3, to Silvertips in Overtime