Game Preview: Game 55 at Hurricanes

Published on February 20, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







Medicine Hat, AB - Tonight is the fifth of eight matchups between the highway 3 rivals this season. Medicine Hat has prevailed in all four of their previous matches. Jonas Woo (2G, 8A) leads the team with 10 points against the Hurricanes this year.

2025-26 Season Series:

Lethbridge 4 @ Medicine Hat 8 (Jan 31 2026) Medicine Hat 5 @ Lethbridge 1 (Dec 27 2025)

Lethbridge 4 @ Medicine Hat 7 (Jan 10 2026) Medicine Hat 4 @ Lethbridge 2 (Oct 3 2025)

2024-25 Season Series:

Lethbridge 1 @ Medicine Hat 10 (Mar 22 2025) Medicine Hat 1 @ Lethbridge 4 (Dec 15 2024)

Medicine Hat 6 @ Lethbridge 5 (Mar 14 2025) OT Lethbridge 2 @ Medicine Hat 3 (Dec 14 2024)

Lethbridge 1 @ Medicine Hat 5 (Feb 17 2025) Medicine Hat 3 @ Lethbridge 4 (Dec 6 2024)

Lethbridge 0 @ Medicine Hat 4 (Dec 28 2024) Medicine Hat 6 @ Lethbridge 7 (Nov 6 2024)

2025-26 Standings:

Medicine Hat Lethbridge

37-9-5-3 16-37-1-1

Central - 1st Central - 5th

East - 2nd East - 10th

League - 3rd League - 22nd

Home - 22-3-2-1 Home - 10-16-0-1

Away - 15-6-3-2 Away - 6-21-1-0

Last 10 - 5-2-2-1 Last 10 - 4-5-1-0

Streak - W1 Streak - L3

2024-25 Standings:

Medicine Hat Lethbridge

47-17-3-1 42-21-3-2

Central - 1st Central - 3rd

East - 1st East - 3rd

Home - 25-7-2-0 Home - 25-7-2-0

Away - 22-10-1-1 Away - 17-14-1-2

Special Teams:

Medicine Hat Lethbridge

Power Play: 31.4% (3rd) Power Play: 20.2% (17th)

Penalty Kill: 79.8% (7th) Penalty Kill: 70.6% (21st)

Previous Game: The Tigers dominated the Rebels 10-1 on Monday, February 16th in Co-op Place. Liam Ruck (1G, 4A) led the team with five points. Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll, Cam Parr, Kade Stengrim, Markus Ruck, and Andrew Basha also found the back of the net once, while Kadon McCann and Noah Davidson each had a pair of goals. Jordan Switzer had a great night making 22 saves on 23 shots.

2025-26 Tigers Statistical Leaders:

Skater Stats Goalie Stats

Points - Liam Ruck (80) GAA - Jordan Switzer (2.66)

Goals - Liam Ruck & Bryce Pickford (33) Save % - Jordan Switzer (.895)

Assists - Markus Ruck (64) Wins - Jordan Switzer (24)

PIMs - Cam Parr (91) Shutouts - Carter Casey & Jordan Switzer (1)

Plus/Minus - Jonas Woo (+53)

League Top 10s:

Stat Categories Player (Rank)

Points Liam Ruck - 80 (3rd)

Markus Ruck - 79 (4th)

Jonas Woo - 71 (8th)

Goals Liam Ruck - 33 (T-4th)

Bryce Pickford - 33 (T-4th)

Assists Markus Ruck - 64 (1st)

Liam Ruck - 47 (T-6th)

Jonas Woo - 45 (8th)

Power Play Goals Bryce Pickford - 15 (1st)

Liam Ruck - 14 (2nd)

Power Play Assists Markus Ruck - 34 (1st)

Liam Ruck - 20 (T-7th)

Short Handed Goals Jonas Woo - 4 (T-1st)

Liam Ruck - 2 (T-8th)

Game Winning Goals Bryce Pickford - 8 (T-1st)

Liam Ruck - 7 (T-5th)

First Goals Liam Ruck - 5 (T-4th)

Insurance Goals Liam Ruck - 5 (T-1st)

Bryce Pickford - 4 (T-6th)

Penalty Minutes Cam Parr - 91 (7th)

Plus/Minus Jonas Woo - +53 (1st)

Bryce Pickford - +44 (T-5th)

Goals Against Average Jordan Switzer - 2.66 (8th)

Wins Jordan Switzer - 24 (1st)

Roaring Runs:

Player Name Streak

Markus Ruck 9 Game Point Streak - 17 Points

Liam Ruck 5 Game Point Streak - 11 Points

Andrew Basha 5 Game Point Streak - 6 Points

Jonas Woo 4 Game Point Streak - 8 Points

Yaroslav Bryzgalov 3 Game Point Streak - 3 Points

Andrew Basha 2 Game Goal Streak - 2 Goals

Upcoming Milestones:

Player Upcoming Milestone Currently At

Jonas Woo 50 Career Goals 48 Career Goals

Jonas Woo 250 Career Games Played 249 Career Games Played

Jordan Switzer 50 Career Wins 48 Career Wins

Veeti Väisänen 100 Career Games Played 98 Career Games Played

Ethan Neutens 150 Career Penalty Minutes 149 Career Penalty Minutes

Dayton Reschny 50 Career Games Played 45 Career Games Played

Luke Cozens 50 Career Assists 45 Career Assists

Riley Steen 50 Career Penalty Minutes 48 Career Penalty Minutes

Roster Makeup: 23 Players - 14 Forwards - 7 Defence - 2 Goaltenders

2005 Neutens, Van Mulligen, Basha

2006 Reschny, Cunningham, Woo, Väisänen, Muhonen, Pickford, Parr, Cozens

2007 Kor, McCann, Bryzgalov, Stengrim, Moss, Casey, Switzer

2008 Gordon-Carroll, L. Ruck, M. Ruck, Davidson, Steen

Geographical Breakdown:

Alberta (7) Kadon McCann, Carter Cunningham, Ethan Neutens, Josh Van Mulligen, Bryce Pickford, Jordan Switzer, Andrew Basha

U.S.A. (5) Gavin Kor, Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll, Kade Stengrim, Noah Davidson, Carter Casey

British Columbia (4) Liam Ruck, Markus Ruck, Tyson Moss, Riley Steen

Manitoba (2) Cam Parr, Jonas Woo

Finland (2) Veeti Väisänen, Niilopekka Muhonen

Yukon (1) Luke Cozens

Saskatchewan (1) Dayton Reschny

Belarus (1) Yaroslav Bryzgalov

NHL Drafted Players:

NHL Team Player Drafted

Calgary Flames Andrew Basha 2024, Round 2, 41st Overall

Montreal Canadiens Bryce Pickford 2025, Round 3, 81st Overall

Dallas Stars Niilopekka Muhonen 2024, Round 5, 158th Overall

Utah Mammoth Veeti Väisänen 2024, Round 3, 96th Overall

Central Scouting Mid-Season Rankings (North American Skaters):

Ranking Player

#26 Liam Ruck

#31 Markus Ruck

#99 Yaroslav Bryzgalov

#188 Riley Steen

#215 Kadon McCann

Central Scouting Mid-Season Rankings (North American Goaltenders):

Ranking Player

#12 Carter Casey

Tigers Schedule:

Last Five Results Next Five Time

VS Red Deer Rebels 10-1 W VS Lethbridge - Sat. Feb 21 7:00PM (MST)

VS Everett Silvertips 4-3 OTL @ Edmonton - Tue. Feb 24 7:00PM (MST)

@ Red Deer Rebels 5-4 OTL @ Calgary - Fri. Feb 27 7:00PM (MST)

VS Swift Current Broncos 8-1 W VS Calgary - Sat. Feb 28 7:00PM (MST)

@ Swift Current Broncos 2-1 W @ Regina - Tue. Mar 3 7:00 PM (ST)







