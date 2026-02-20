Spokane Chiefs Announce Friday's Game vs Vancouver Officially Sold Out
Published on February 20, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Spokane Chiefs News Release
Spokane, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs announced the School Night and Zipper Pull Giveaway presented by Shriners Children's Spokane versus the Vancouver Giants at Numerica Veterans Arena on Friday, February 20th is officially sold out at 10,524 tickets sold. Friday night's game is presented by Hot 96.9 and KXLY 920 News Now. Doors open at 4:30 PM for the 'Drop The Mitt's' Charity Hockey Game benefitting Shriners Children's Spokane, with puck drop at 7:05 PM for the Chiefs vs. Giants.
The game marks the Chiefs' third sellout of the season, (November 22 versus the Victoria Royals, December 27 vs Wenatchee Wild), and their fourth crowd of over 10,000 fans, which leads the Western Hockey League.
Spokane has 6 home games remaining between now and March 22, 2026. Tickets for all home games are available through TicketsWest by visiting www.spokanechiefs.com.
