Spokane Chiefs X Fred Meyer
Published on February 19, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Spokane Chiefs News Release
Join the Spokane Chiefs at your local area Fred Meyer Store on Monday, February 23rd from 5-6:30 PM!
The team will be split with different players going to each of the three Fred Meyers in the Spokane area to help you bag your groceries and collect donations for 2nd Harvest. Cash donations as well as purchased items from Fred Meyer are welcome.
East Central Location: 400 South Thor Street
Ossie McIntyre, Assanali Sarkenov, Gavin Burcar, Marek Howell, Will McIsaac, Smyth Rebman
North Division Location: 12120 North Division Street
Owen Martin, Dominik Petr, Coco Armstrong, Carter Esler, Logan Wormald, Ethan Hughes, Chase Harrington
Spokane Valley Location: 15609 E Sprague Ave, Spokane Valley, WA 99037
Linus Vieillard, Nathan Mayes, Sam Oremba, Owen Schoettler, Tristen Buckley, Tyus Sparks, Brody Gillespie
All player assignments are subject to change.
Second Harvest is our regional food bank but also creates and supports community programs to support the fight against hunger. Utilizing a network of over 7,700 annual volunteers and 250 partner food banks and meal sites, Second Harvest distributes over 90,000 meals per day, including 12,000 weekend meals for kids. Learn more about their impact and mission at 2-harvest.org .
