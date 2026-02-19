Pats Partner with CMHA Regina Branch for Talk Today Mental Health Awareness Game

Published on February 19, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Regina Pats News Release







Regina, Sask. - The Regina Pats are proud to partner with the Canadian Mental Health Association Regina Branch (CMHA Regina Branch) for their annual Talk Today Mental Health Awareness Game, continuing a shared commitment to supporting mental well-being in sport and throughout the community.

The Talk Today game will take place on Saturday, February 21, and will shine a spotlight on the importance of mental health, encourage open and honest conversations, and help reduce the stigma surrounding mental health challenges. The initiative also marks the 11th season of CMHA supporting junior hockey through the Talk Today program, which launched in 2014 and has since become a vital platform for addressing the mental health needs of athletes across Canada.

Talk Today is a national initiative of the Canadian Mental Health Association that uses the power of sport to promote awareness, education, and dialogue around mental health. Through partnerships with teams across the Western Hockey League, the program emphasizes that mental well-being is just as important as physical health for athletes, fans, and community members alike.

"For athletes, mental health is every bit as vital as physical strength, yet too often it's left in the shadows," said Shannon Patton, Interim Executive Director, CMHA Regina Branch. "The Talk Today program is helping change that story - it's sparking brave conversations, breaking down stigma, and reminding individuals that seeking support is a sign of strength, not weakness. Through initiatives like this, we are encouraging understanding, increasing awareness, and helping to create a culture where athletes feel seen, supported, and empowered to prioritize their mental well-being."

Throughout the evening, fans will have opportunities to learn more about mental health resources and engage with CMHA Regina representatives. A CMHA information kiosk will be set up above Section 114, where fans can purchase raffle tickets for a team-signed Regina Pats jersey, with all proceeds supporting CMHA Regina programs and services.

As part of the in-game ceremony, the Pats will welcome Diana Hawryluk, Chair of the Board of Directors for CMHA Regina Branch, to the ice for the ceremonial puck drop, celebrating more than a decade of partnership between CMHA and junior hockey.

The Regina Pats encourage fans to take part in the conversation by using the #TalkToday hashtag on social media and by visiting the CMHA kiosk during the game. Together, the Pats and CMHA Regina aim to foster a culture of understanding, support, and openness-on the ice and beyond.

For more information on CMHA Regina Branch and the Talk Today program, fans are encouraged to connect with CMHA representatives at the game or online.







