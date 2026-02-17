Pats Rally from Three-Goal Deficit to Edge Broncos 7-6 in Shootout, Extend Win Streak to Four

Published on February 16, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Regina, Sask. - The Regina Pats capped off a wild night at the Brandt Centre with a dramatic 7-6 shootout comeback win over the Swift Current Broncos on Monday, extending their season-high winning streak to four games.

Keets Fawcett led the way for Regina with a goal and two assists in a back-and-forth contest that featured multiple momentum swings, 13 total goals, and both teams changing goaltenders twice.

The Broncos stormed out to a 3-0 lead just over seven minutes into the opening period on goals from Daxon Yerex, Trae Wilke and Jaxen Gauchier. The Pats responded quickly, striking for three goals in a span of 2:49 as Zachary Lansard, Cohen Klassen and Fawcett pulled Regina even at 3-3 before the midpoint of the first.

Swift Current answered again with goals from Zach Pantelakis and Trae Johnson to restore a 5-3 advantage by the end of the period. The Broncos then made it 6-3 midway through the second on Hudson Darby's marker, seemingly putting the visitors in control.

From there, the Pats began their climb back. Liam Pue finished a slick move to make it 6-4, before Caden Brown scored late in the second to pull Regina within one. With just 41 seconds left in the period, Maddox Schultz buried a pass from Reese Hamilton to tie the game 6-6, sending the Brandt Centre crowd into a frenzy.

The third period and overtime solved nothing, setting the stage for a lengthy shootout. After both teams traded goals through the first five rounds, Lansard scored in the seventh round before Trae Wilke was denied, sealing the comeback victory for Regina.

With the win, the Pats reached the 20-win mark on the season and improved to 47 points, moving into seventh place in the Eastern Conference by passing Red Deer and Moose Jaw.

FINAL: Regina Pats 7, Swift Current Broncos 6 (SO)

THE GOALS

First Period

Broncos 1-0 - #28 Daxon Yerex (1), assisted by #12 Carter Moen 3:22 // Yerex carried the puck into the Pats zone, his initial shot hit a shin, but the puck ended up back on his stick, and his seeing eye shot from the high slot beat Schlenker to open the scoring.

Broncos 2-0 - #17 Trae Wilke (17), assisted by #29 Hudson Darby & #17 Parker Rondeau at 6:29 (PP) // The Broncos moved the puck around the offensive zone to Darby who's shot was kicked out by Schlenker to Wilke at the right circle and he fired it home to double the Broncos lead at 2-0.

Broncos 3-0 - #39 Jaxen Gauchier (11), assisted by #14 Trae Johnson & #33 Stepan Kuryachenkov at 7:10 (PP) // Kuryachenkov's shot was stopped by Schlenker who kicked the rebound out to the right circle right to Johnson who passed to Gauchier on the doorstep, and he tapped it home to make it 3-0 for the visitors.

Pats 3-1 - #57 Zachary Lansard (18), assisted by #38 Dayton Deschamps at 7:51 // Deschamps passed the puck down low to Lansard by the left circle, and as he skated to the top of the circle, he let a wrister go that beat Cooke to get the Pats on the board at 3-1.

Pats 3-2 - #37 Cohen Klassen (10), assisted by #25 Ruslan Karimov & #27 Caden Brown at 8:38 // Karimov took the puck hard to the Broncos net where his initial rush was kicked out to Klassen who was able to find the loose puck, putting it past the Cooke to pull the Pats to within one at 3-2.

Pats 3-3 - #10 Keets Fawcett (26), assisted by #57 Zachary Lansard & #23 Aiden Wagner at 10:40 // Fawcett received a pass just outside the Broncos blueline, raced past the defender and was able to fire a shot that beat Cooke low to even the game up at 3-3.

Broncos 4-3 - #34 Zach Pantelakis (12), assisted by #42 Anthony Wilson at 12:48 // Pantelakis got the pass just inside the Pats blueline, raced past the defender, and tucked the puck under Tabashniuk to make it 4-3 Broncos.

Broncos 5-3 - #14 Trae Johnson (4), assisted by #19 Trae Wilke at 14:45 // On a two-on-two rush, Wilke found Johnson on the right side, and his shot beat Tabashniuk high on the glove side to give the Broncos a 5-3 lead.

Second Period

Broncos 6-3 - #29 Hudson Darby (14), assisted by #19 Trae Wilke & #12 Carter Moen at 14:45 // D arby got the puck at the right circle, and as he skated back toward the blueline, he let a shot go that eluded a screened Schlenker to make it 6-3.

Pats 6-4 - #13 Liam Pue (6), assisted by #21 Ellis Mieyette & #25 Ruslan Karimov at 15:25 // The Pats streaked in to the Broncos zone where Mieyette chipped a pass to Pue who cut in toward the net and deked the goalie out and tucked a backhand past Eskit to make it 6-4.

Pats 6-5 - #27 Caden Brown (27), assisted by #10 Keets Fawcett at 16:48 // Fawcett cut over the Broncos blueline and passed the puck to Brown on the right side. He then let a shot go that was deflected by the defender but the momentum of the shot carried it past the netminder to make it a 6-5 game late in the second period.

Pats 6-6 - #19 Maddox Schultz (8), assisted by #6 Reese Hamilton & #10 Keets Fawcett at 19:19 // Hamilton carried the puck deep into the Broncos zone along the left boards, sent a pass to the slot where Schultz ripped it home to tie the game up at 6-6.

Third Period

No scoring.

Overtime

No scoring.

Shootout

Fawcett (REG) - no goal

Kuryachenkov (SC) - no goal

Brown (REG) - no goal

Darby (SC) - GOAL

Schultz (REG) - GOAL

Rudolph (SC) - no goal

Pue (REG) - GOAL

Gauchier (SC) - GOAL

Karimov (REG) - GOAL

Dingman (SC) - GOAL

Lansard (REG) - GOAL

Wilke (SC) - no goal

Shots on Goal

Pats: 11 - 9 - 14 - 1 - 35 Broncos: 16 - 7 - 7 - 1 - 31

Power Plays

Pats: 0/4 Broncos: 2/6

Goaltending

Pats: Marek Schlenker - 20 saves on 24 shots (52:10) & Taylor Tabashniuk - 5 saves on 7 shots (12:50) Broncos: Archer Cooke - 18 saves on 21 shots (35:40) & Aiden Eskit - 11 saves on 14 shots (29:20)

Three Stars

First Star: #10 Keets Fawcett (1G-2A, +4) Second Star: #19 Trae Wilke (1G-2A, +2) Third Star: #19 Maddox Schultz (1G, +3)

COMING UP

The Regina Pats return to the ice on Monday when they host the Swift Current Broncos at the Brandt Centre with puck drop set for 2pm. That will be the beginning of a four game homestand for the Pats.







