Warriors Looking to Get Back in the Win Column

Published on February 16, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







PRINCE ALBERT, Sask. - The Moose Jaw Warriors are heading into Prince Albert this afternoon looking to break up their recent losing streak. The team is winless in their last five games after recording two losses to the Regina Pats last weekend.

On Saturday night at the Temple Gardens Centre, the Warriors fell 5-2 to the Regina Pats.After a scoreless opening period, the Pats responded with three goals in the second period. The Pats tallied their fourth foal before Ethan Semeniuk broke open the scoring for the Warriors. Landen McFadden tallied a goal on the power play, and though the team's third period was stronger than their first 40 minutes, they could not overcome the deficit.

Landen McFadden continues to lead the Warriors with 27 goals and 60 points through 53 games. Closely behind are all three of the Warriors 20-year-olds. Pavel McKenzie leads the overagers with 16 goals and 55 points, Aiden Ziprick is third in team scoring with 15 goals and 55 points, and Ethan Semeniuk rounds out the top-four with 12 goals and 37 points.

Last time the Warriors and Raiders met on January 27, the Warriors fell in a narrow 4-3 battle. Earlier that week, on January 22, the Warriors recorded another one-goal loss against the Raiders. On January 27, Landen McFadden recorded a goal and three points and Aiden Ziprick recorded a goal and two points. Chase Wutzke made 36 saves on 40 shots. The Warriors went two for two on the power play and four for five on the penalty kill.

The Prince Albert Raiders are 41-8-5-0 on the season and 4-1 in their last five games including a 6-0 shutout of the Lethbridge Hurricanes on February 6. Aiden Oiring leads the Raiders with 26 goals and 60 points through 54 games. They are 3-0 against the Warriors this season, with two regulation wins and one shootout win.

Follow along with the game action on Country 100 with James Gallo or watch for free on Victory+. Take part in the Victory+ Battle of the Rinks competition for your chance to win $5000. Find more details and select your team to stream here.







Western Hockey League Stories from February 16, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.