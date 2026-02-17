Vees Dominant in Victory over Cougars

Penticton Vees goaltender Ethan McCallum is congratulated by Andrew Reyelts

Penticton, BC- The Penticton Vees used speed and physical play to skate to a 3-0 victory over the Prince George Cougars on Monday night at the SOEC in front of over 4,000 fans.

The Vees climb to 35-11-4-4 on the season with and have tied the 2003/04 Everett Silvertips for the most wins by an expansion team in WHL history.

Both teams came out of the gates flying in what felt like a playoff atmosphere at the SOEC in the opening frame but neither team was able to find the back of the net.

The Vees opened the scoring early in the second period as Charlie Michaud fired a puck on net that was gathered by Noah Milford on the rebound and potted in behind Cougars goaltender Joshua Ravensbergen.

Then, Ryden Evers stole a puck at centre ice and fed Tristan Petersen who went in all alone and deposited the puck high for his 17th of the season to make the score 2-0

Penticton would add to their lead in the middle part of the frame with Ethan Weber collecting a puck on the powerplay and knocking home his 11th of the season to make it 3-0 heading into the final frame.

Penticton continued to play smothering defence in the third period which led to a 3-0 win.

Ethan McCallum stole the show, registering his third shutout of the season and also getting in a goalie fight with Ravensbergen at centre ice late in the game.

GAME STATS

Shots:

Vees- 35

Cougars- 31

Scoring:

Vees- Noah Milford, Tristan Petersen, Ethan Weber

Cougars- N/A

Power Plays:

Vees- 1/5

Cougars- 0/2

Goaltending:

Vees- Ethan McCallum - 31/31

Cougars- Joshua Ravensbergen - 32/35

Up Next: The Vees head on the road to start a six game Manitoba and Saskatchewan swing starting on Friday in Brandon.

