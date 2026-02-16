Preview: Americans at Rockets - February 16, 2026

LAST GAME: The Tri-City Americans dropped their fifth game in a row with a 2-1 loss on home ice to the Seattle Thunderbirds on Saturday. The Americans opened the scoring for the first time in seven games, but Seattle scored a shorthanded goal three minutes later to tie it up after one period before taking the lead just 27 seconds into the second. Ryan Grout made 25 saves in the loss.

VS KELOWNA: Tonight is the final meeting of the season between the Americans and Rockets. The home team has won each game so far as Tri-City won 3-1 (Oct 19) and 5-2 (Nov 28) before Kelowna picked up a 5-2 victory on January 7. Tri-City won both games in Kelowna last season, snapping a streak of nine straight losses at Prospera Place which stretched back to December 5, 2018.

Team Comparison

Tri-City Americans Kelowna Rockets

Record: 25-23-3-1 Record: 28-18-5-2

Conference Ranking: 8th Conference Ranking: 4th

Goals for: 152 Goals for: 203

Goals Against: 175 Goals Against: 185

Power Play: 18.0% (29/161) Power Play: 22.6% (47/208)

Penalty Kill: 76.4% (123/161) Penalty Kill: 78.1% (175/224)

Leading Scorers: Leading Scorers:

Connor Dale (22-31-53) Shane Smith (27-32-59)

Savin Virk (22-30-52) Tij Iginla (29-29-58)

Gavin Garland (12-25-37) Carson Wetsch (18-40-58)

How to Tune In:

Webcast: Victory+ - Sign Up & Watch Here

Radio: 95.3 UROCK FM / Jacobs Radio App







