Preview: Americans vs Chiefs - February 21, 2026
Published on February 21, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Tri-City Americans News Release
Americans vs Chiefs
Saturday, February 21, 2026 | Kennewick, WA. | Toyota Center
Start Time: 6:05 p.m. PT
LAST GAME: The Americans trailed 4-0 after 20 minutes on Monday as the Kelowna Rockets exploded for three goals in 3:26 late in the opening frame, cruising to a 7-2 victory. Jakub Vanecek and Carter Kingerski scored for the Americans, while Xavier Wendt made 28 saves in relief after coming into the game to start the second period. The loss was the sixth in a row for the Americans.
VS SPOKANE: Tonight is the fourth of eight meetings between the Americans and Chiefs. The home team has won every game so far as Spokane won the first two games by 3-0 (Sept 27) and 4-2 (Dec 6) scores, before Tri-City won 3-2 in the annual New Year's Eve game. The two teams play kick off a home-and-home set next weekend, beginning Friday at the Toyota Center.
Team Comparison
TRI-CITY AMERICANS SPOKANE CHIEFS
Record: 25-24-3-1 Record: 28-26-1-0
Conference Ranking: 8th Conference Ranking: 6th
Goals for: 154 Goals For: 175
Goals Against: 182 Goals Against: 176
Power Play: 17.8% (29/163) Power Play: 12.6% (25/199)
Penalty Kill: 76.2% (125/164) Penalty Kill: 78.8% (182/231)
Leading Scorers: Leading Scorers
Connor Dale (22-31-53) Logan Wormald (19-33-52)
Savin Virk (22-30-52) Tyus Sparks (24-27-51)
Gavin Garland (12-27-39) Chase Harrington (22-26-48)
Around the Concourse:
Section C: Chuck-A-Puck
Section R: Chuck-A-Puck
Gesa Autograph Booth: Mason Mykichuk
Jersey Auction: Mason Mykichuk #27 (White)
How to Tune In:
Webcast: Victory+ - Sign Up & Watch Here
Television: SWX
Western Hockey League Stories from February 21, 2026
- Game Preview: Game 56 VS Hurricanes - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Preview: Chiefs Hit Road to Take on Ams for First Time Since NYE - Spokane Chiefs
- Warriors Set for Tough Battle against BC Division - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Oil Kings Look to Get Back in Win Column against Wheat Kings - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Preview: Americans vs Chiefs - February 21, 2026 - Tri-City Americans
- Game Day Hub: February 21 at Vancouver - Portland Winterhawks
- Leslie Scores Overtime Winner as Rockets win 3-2 Thriller Over Blazers - Kelowna Rockets
- Game Preview: Cougars at Warriors - Prince George Cougars
- Saab Nets Pair Friday as Wild Cruise to 6-1 Win at Victoria Royals - Wenatchee Wild
- Harrington, Martin Each Score Twice in Chiefs Win over Giants - Vancouver Giants
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.