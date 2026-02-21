Preview: Americans vs Chiefs - February 21, 2026

Published on February 21, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Americans vs Chiefs

Saturday, February 21, 2026 | Kennewick, WA. | Toyota Center

Start Time: 6:05 p.m. PT

LAST GAME: The Americans trailed 4-0 after 20 minutes on Monday as the Kelowna Rockets exploded for three goals in 3:26 late in the opening frame, cruising to a 7-2 victory. Jakub Vanecek and Carter Kingerski scored for the Americans, while Xavier Wendt made 28 saves in relief after coming into the game to start the second period. The loss was the sixth in a row for the Americans.

VS SPOKANE: Tonight is the fourth of eight meetings between the Americans and Chiefs. The home team has won every game so far as Spokane won the first two games by 3-0 (Sept 27) and 4-2 (Dec 6) scores, before Tri-City won 3-2 in the annual New Year's Eve game. The two teams play kick off a home-and-home set next weekend, beginning Friday at the Toyota Center.

TRI-CITY AMERICANS SPOKANE CHIEFS

Record: 25-24-3-1 Record: 28-26-1-0

Conference Ranking: 8th Conference Ranking: 6th

Goals for: 154 Goals For: 175

Goals Against: 182 Goals Against: 176

Power Play: 17.8% (29/163) Power Play: 12.6% (25/199)

Penalty Kill: 76.2% (125/164) Penalty Kill: 78.8% (182/231)

Leading Scorers: Leading Scorers

Connor Dale (22-31-53) Logan Wormald (19-33-52)

Savin Virk (22-30-52) Tyus Sparks (24-27-51)

Gavin Garland (12-27-39) Chase Harrington (22-26-48)

