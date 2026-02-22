Warriors Edged by Cougars

MOOSE JAW, Sask. - The Warriors battled but fell in a narrow 4-2 loss on Saturday night at the Temple Gardens Centre to the Prince George Cougars.

Casey Brown got things started early in the first period with his 18th goal of the season off a pass from Landen McFadden. Carsen Carels struck back just after the six-minute mark. On the penalty kill following a tripping call to Nolan Paquette, Arseni Anisimov gave the Cougars their first lead of the game with under ten minutes to play in the opening frame.

Connor Schmidt was called for holding just 25 seconds into the middle period. The Warriors were successful in their penalty kill, and Landen McFadden tied the game at two just four minutes into the middle period. Back on the penalty kill moments late following a tripping call to Jan Trefny, Kooper Gizowski sent home the Cougars' third goal to give them back the lead.

In the remaining half of the second period, the Cougars successfully killed three penalties, and the Warriors stood strong on another penalty kill.

In the final frame, Arseni Anisimov sent home the only goal with under 60 seconds to play after rookie goaltender Dylan Mingo was pulled for the extra attacker.

The Warriors went zero for four on the power play and two for six on the penalty kill. In his WHL debut, Dylan Mingo made 36 saves on 39 shots. Across the ice, Joshua Ravensbergen made 24 saves on 26 shots. The Warriors hit the road this week for games on Tuesday in Calgary and Wednesday in Lethbridge. Follow along with the game action on Country 100 with James Gallo or watch for free on Victory+. Take part in the Victory+ Battle of the Rinks competition for your chance to win $5000. Find more details and select your team to stream here.







