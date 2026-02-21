Preview: Chiefs Hit Road to Take on Ams for First Time Since NYE
Published on February 21, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Spokane Chiefs News Release
Kennewick, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs hit the road to take on the Tri-City Americans Saturday for the first time since New Year's Eve. So far this season, the Chiefs are 2-1-0-0 against their rivals with four match-ups remaining.
TIME: 6:00 p.m.
LOCATION: Toyota Center
JERSEY COLOR: White
LISTEN: 103.5 FM The Game (pre-game show starts at 5:30 p.m.)
WATCH: SWX and Victory+
FOLLOW: @spokanechiefs on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and X. #GoChiefsGo
