Warriors Set for Tough Battle against BC Division

Published on February 21, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

MOOSE JAW, Sask. - A tough stretch of games has led the Warriors to be winless in their last seven games as they look to turn the tide tonight against the Prince George Cougars. Their last win was against the Swift Current Broncos on February 4.

Last night, the Warriors fell 6-2 to the Prince Albert Raiders. Riley Thorpe and Ethan Semeniuk tallied goals for the Warriors. Semeniuk's goal came shorthanded in the third period. The Warriors went zero for one on the power play and three for three on the penalty kill. In net, Kyle Jones made 43 saves on 48 shots.

2010-born goaltending prospect Dylan Mingo has been recalled from RHA Kelowna's U17 Prep Team. In 12 games, Mingo has posted a record of 9-3, a goals against average of 3.29, and a save percentage of .915. In one relief appearance with the Warriors this season, Mingo made 24 saves on 26 shots for a save percentage of .923.

The Prince George Cougars are ranked third in the Western Conference with a record of 33-20-2-0. They are coming off a 6-2 win against the Swift Current Broncos last night. Terik Parascak leads the Cougars with 25 goals and 63 points.

