T-Birds Shut Out in Everett

Published on February 21, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

EVERETT, Wash. -The Seattle Thunderbirds five game winning streak came to an end with a 9-0 defeat at the hands of the Everett Silvertips Saturday at Angel of the Winds Arena. The Thunderbirds busy weekend continues Sunday in Portland against the Winterhawks, the second of four straight road games for the T-Birds.

"The way we started the third, obviously was not what we wanted to do," said head coach Matt O'Dette as Everett turned a close game into a rout with a seven goal third period, including three goals in the first two and a half minutes. "The wheels came off from there," he added. "It's one of those games you hope is a one off."

The complexion of the game was altered fifteen minutes into the first period when Seattle's starting goalie, Marek Sklenicka, had to leave after an Everett player knocked him over in the crease. "That's not what you want to have happen," expressed O'Dette of the Sklenicka injury and having to swap out goalies. "The fact there was no penalty (on the contact), the onus is on their guy to avoid contact with the goalie."

Grayson Malinoski came in cold off the bench to replace Sklenicka and a minute later Everett scored. It would remain just a one goal game until the Silvertips struck again late in period two.

Seattle (23-24-4-3) did have a pair of power play opportunities in the second period but failed to capitalize. "I thought the first power play gave us momentum and the second one took it away," explained O'Dette. "We were forcing plays through their box and that was not part of our game plan."

O'Dette said the most disappointing part of the game was the way the team played in front of Malinoski in the final twenty minutes. "He deserved much better, especially with the way he's been battling for us lately."

T-BIRD EXTRAS

This was Seattle's final game at Angel of the Winds Arena this season. The regular season series between the T-Birds and Silvertips concludes next Saturday at the accesso ShoWare Center in Kent.

The loss not only ended the T-Birds five game overall winning streak but it also snapped a three game road winning streak.

Despite the setback the Thunderbirds remain just three points out of the final playoff spot in the Western Conference with 15 games remaining.







