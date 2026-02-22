Third Period Sinks Oil Kings in Brandon

Published on February 21, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Brandon, Man. - A tough third period sunk the Edmonton Oil Kings in Brandon on Saturday night as they fell 8-4 to the Wheat Kings.

A high paced first period saw the Oil Kings control play, at least on the scoresheet as the Oil Kings outshot the Wheat Kings 18-9, but it was a 2-2 game after one as the teams traded goals. It started with Miroslav Holinka on an Oil Kings powerplay, followed by Gio Pantelas for Brandon less than a minute later. Then Landon Hanson's 19th of the year made it 2-1 before a late Cameron Allard powerplay goal tied the game for Brandon.

In the second, Edmonton continued their control of the shot clock, firing 14 shots at Wheat Kings netminder Jayden Kraus compared to four by Brandon. However, Prabh Bhathal gave Brandon their first lead of the game 6:30 into the second, then it was Carter Sotheran scoring in his third consecutive game on a powerplay to make it 3-3. But then a late Brandon powerplay goal made it 4-3 after 40 minutes.

Brandon would then score four in the first 6:21 of the third to make it 8-3 before Josh Lee added one for Edmonton to make it 8-4. Parker Snell was pulled from the Oil Kings net after the sixth goal after stopping 11 shots. Ethan Simcoe took over and allowed two goals on nine shots the rest of the way.

That's how it would finish as the Oil Kings ended the night outshooting the Wheat Kings 39-26. The Edmonton powerplay was 2-for-6 and the penalty kill was 5-for-8.

The Oil Kings are back in action on Tuesday when they host Medicine Hat.







Western Hockey League Stories from February 21, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.