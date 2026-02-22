Broncos Close out Raiders Season Series with a Loss
Published on February 21, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Swift Current Broncos News Release
The Swift Current Broncos dropped their final meeting of the season with the Prince Albert Raiders, falling 4-1 Saturday night at the Art Hauser Centre.
Prince Albert struck early and often in the opening period, with Maddix McCagherty opening the scoring at 5:41. Brandon Gorzynski added another one at at 8:58, a goal that would stand as the game-winner, before Aiden Oiring capitalized on the power play at 13:25 to give the Raiders a 3-0 lead after 20 minutes. The Raiders outshot Swift Current 19-4 in the frame and carried momentum into the intermission.
The Broncos showed more push in the second, generating a handful of offensive chances and tightening things up defensively. However, Linden Burrett extended the Raiders' lead at 5:32. Swift Current thought they had broken through on the power play later in the period, but the goal was waved off due to a high stick. Despite a stronger effort, the Broncos trailed 4-0 heading into the third.
Swift Current opened the final frame with energy and was rewarded at 3:22 when Carter Moen scored his seventh of the season, finishing off a play from Jayden Oleskiw and Colton Alain. The Broncos continued to compete but couldn't find another breakthrough in the third, making the 4-1 final.
The Raiders held a 42-13 edge in shots. Aiden Eskit was a bright spot for Swift Current, turning aside 38 of 42 shots and keeping the game within reach for much of the night. The Broncos went 0-for-2 on the power play, while Prince Albert finished 1-for-2. Faceoffs were nearly even, with the Raiders edging the Broncos 20-19.
With the loss, Swift Current's record moves to 13-37-3-3. The Broncos return home Tuesday night to face the Penticton Vees at the InnovationPlex.
