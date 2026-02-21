Leslie Scores Overtime Winner as Rockets win 3-2 Thriller Over Blazers

Kelowna Rockets left wing Vojtech Cihar vs. the Kamloops Blazers

The Rockets secured an overtime victory of the season in thrilling fashion, defeating the rival Kamloops Blazers 3-2 in extra time. Kelowna jumped out to a 2-0 lead, but the Blazers battled back with a pair of goals to tie the game and force overtime. In the extra frame, Mazden Leslie buried a rebound to secure the win, capping off a three-point performance in front of the home crowd.

GAME SUMMARY

The Kelowna Rockets opened the scoring for the third straight game when Tij Iginla (32) wired a shot past the Blazers netminder at 17:32 of the first period, finishing a beautiful slot pass from Mazden Leslie. Ty Halaburda picked up the secondary assist. It was a hard-fought opening frame by both sides, and the Rockets carried a 1-0 lead into the intermission.

Kelowna struck again early in the second period, and it was Iginla (33) once more. At 4:17, he came down the left wing and rocketed a shot over the Blazers goaltender for a highlight-reel goal. The tally extended his hot streak to 22 points in his last nine games. Leslie and Rowan Guest were credited with the assists.

The Blazers responded late in the second. Nathan Behm (32) scored at 16:56 to cut the deficit to one, then struck again just over a minute later at 18:22 to tie the game heading into the third period.

The final frame turned into a physical battle. Despite the Blazers earning two powerplays and outshooting the Rockets 14-8 in the period, Kelowna held firm defensively to force overtime.

In the extra frame, Hayden Paupanekis delivered a cross-ice feed to Vojtech Cihar, who fired a one-timer on goal. Mazden Leslie (14) crashed the net and buried the rebound for the game-winner, capping a three-point night for the defenceman.

Goaltender Harrison Boettiger fresh off an appearance at the WHL Prospects Showcase was very good in net stopping 28/30 in the win

ADDITIONAL STATS

Shots on Goal: Kelowna 29 | Kamloops 30

Power Play: Kelowna 0/2 | Kamloops 0/3

Faceoffs: Kelowna 34 | Kamloops 28

UP NEXT

The Rockets return to Prospera Place tomorrow for a rematch against the Blazers at 6:05 PM PST. Tickets are available at selectyourtickets.com.

