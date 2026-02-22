Hawks Fall in Close Battle with Giants

Published on February 21, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Langley, B.C. - In a low scoring game in British Columbia, the Winterhawks were stifled 2-1 by the Vancouver Giants. The result marks just the second regulation loss in the month of February.

Game #56: Portland (1) vs. Vancouver (2)

SOG: POR (28) - VAN (31)

PP: POR (1/3) - VAN (0/2)

Saves: Chase (29) - Pyne (27)

COMPLETE BOX SCORE:

SCORING:

VAN - Lance McCloskey (2) from Colton Gerrior and Will Sharpe

POR - Alex Weiermair (29) from Nathan Free

VAN - Colton Gerrior (7) from Tobias Tomik and Braydon Riggall

GAME SUMMARY:

Both teams came to the Langley Events Center after losses and long travel the night prior. Vancouver had been thumped 6-1 by Spokane on Friday night, while Portland lost to Seattle in overtime. The early stages of the game were slow, with both teams exchanging few opportunities. The Giants struck first, as Lance McCloskey reeled in a pass from Colton Gerrior and buried the right-circle opportunity. Vancouver took that lead into the intermission.

After a scoreless second, it was Portland striking first in crunch time in the third. On a power play, Alex Weiermair teed up a one-time blast on the feed from Nathan Free to level the game at one. The score lifted Weiermair over the 70-point benchmark on the season.

With the game tied at one and time winding down, Vancouver was pressing the attack. Along the near-side wall, Gerrior scooped up a loose puck and fired a shot on target that found the back of the net through traffic. That score gave the Giants the one goal lead with just under seven minutes remaining. Vancouver protected that lead despite solid scoring opportunities from the Hawks. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Giants.

UP NEXT:

The Portland Winterhawks are back in the Glass Palace tomorrow to take on the Seattle Thunderbirds in our Chinese Lunar New Year Game.

