Hawks Fall in Close Battle with Giants
Published on February 21, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Portland Winterhawks News Release
Langley, B.C. - In a low scoring game in British Columbia, the Winterhawks were stifled 2-1 by the Vancouver Giants. The result marks just the second regulation loss in the month of February.
Game #56: Portland (1) vs. Vancouver (2)
SOG: POR (28) - VAN (31)
PP: POR (1/3) - VAN (0/2)
Saves: Chase (29) - Pyne (27)
COMPLETE BOX SCORE:
SCORING:
VAN - Lance McCloskey (2) from Colton Gerrior and Will Sharpe
POR - Alex Weiermair (29) from Nathan Free
VAN - Colton Gerrior (7) from Tobias Tomik and Braydon Riggall
GAME SUMMARY:
Both teams came to the Langley Events Center after losses and long travel the night prior. Vancouver had been thumped 6-1 by Spokane on Friday night, while Portland lost to Seattle in overtime. The early stages of the game were slow, with both teams exchanging few opportunities. The Giants struck first, as Lance McCloskey reeled in a pass from Colton Gerrior and buried the right-circle opportunity. Vancouver took that lead into the intermission.
After a scoreless second, it was Portland striking first in crunch time in the third. On a power play, Alex Weiermair teed up a one-time blast on the feed from Nathan Free to level the game at one. The score lifted Weiermair over the 70-point benchmark on the season.
With the game tied at one and time winding down, Vancouver was pressing the attack. Along the near-side wall, Gerrior scooped up a loose puck and fired a shot on target that found the back of the net through traffic. That score gave the Giants the one goal lead with just under seven minutes remaining. Vancouver protected that lead despite solid scoring opportunities from the Hawks. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Giants.
UP NEXT:
The Portland Winterhawks are back in the Glass Palace tomorrow to take on the Seattle Thunderbirds in our Chinese Lunar New Year Game.
Reminder, you can watch all Portland Winterhawks games on Victory+ for free all season long! Click here to visit the Winterhawks hub or download the Victory+ app on your smartphone or connected device.
The Portland Winterhawks are commemorating 50 Years of Hawkey this season with a year-long tribute to the team's rich history and legendary players. As part of the celebration, the Top 50 Winterhawks of All Time will be unveiled throughout the season-starting with an alphabetical reveal on October 25 and culminating in the announcement of the Top 10 on March 7, 2026. Fans can look forward to special events, tributes, and a season full of memories honoring five decades of Winterhawks hockey.
-
The Winterhawks trust Riverside Payments for all of their credit card processing as the team's official credit card processors.
Western Hockey League Stories from February 21, 2026
- T-Birds Shut Out in Everett - Seattle Thunderbirds
- Wenatchee Opens Strong Saturday, But Royals Recover for 3-1 Win - Wenatchee Wild
- Rockets Win, 4-2, Over Blazers and Sweep Weekend Series - Kelowna Rockets
- Tigers Top Hurricanes, 4-3, in OT - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Americans' Slide Hits Seven with Loss to Spokane - Tri-City Americans
- Hawks Fall in Close Battle with Giants - Portland Winterhawks
- Martin Shines Again as Chiefs Dominate Americans, 7-1 - Spokane Chiefs
- Broncos Close out Raiders Season Series with a Loss - Swift Current Broncos
- Third Period Sinks Oil Kings in Brandon - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Warriors Edged by Cougars - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Cougars Down Warriors 4-2 in Moose Jaw; Lamb Ties Franchise Wins Record - Prince George Cougars
- Wheat Kings Steamroll Oil Kings in Third for Sixth Straight Win - Brandon Wheat Kings
- Vees Pick up Record Setting Victory in Regina - Penticton Vees
- Pats' Five-Game Win Streak Snapped in Loss to Vees - Regina Pats
- Game Preview: Vees vs Pats - Penticton Vees
- Game Preview: Game 56 VS Hurricanes - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Preview: Chiefs Hit Road to Take on Ams for First Time Since NYE - Spokane Chiefs
- Warriors Set for Tough Battle against BC Division - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Oil Kings Look to Get Back in Win Column against Wheat Kings - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Preview: Americans vs Chiefs - February 21, 2026 - Tri-City Americans
- Game Day Hub: February 21 at Vancouver - Portland Winterhawks
- Leslie Scores Overtime Winner as Rockets win 3-2 Thriller Over Blazers - Kelowna Rockets
- Game Preview: Cougars at Warriors - Prince George Cougars
- Saab Nets Pair Friday as Wild Cruise to 6-1 Win at Victoria Royals - Wenatchee Wild
- Harrington, Martin Each Score Twice in Chiefs Win over Giants - Vancouver Giants
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.