Game Day Hub: February 21 at Vancouver

The Portland Winterhawks make a quick trip north of the border tonight to face the Vancouver Giants at 7:00 p.m. in their final meeting of the season.

Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. PST

Venue: Langley Events Centre - Langley, BC

Uniforms: White

Last Time Out

The rivalry reached its 600th all-time meeting between Seattle and Portland, and the Winterhawks struck early. Just 2:35 in, Carsyn Dyck set up Sam Spehar at the top of the right circle, where he wired a wrist shot bar down past Grayson Malinoski for a 1-0 lead. Seattle answered at 11:54, as Cameron Schmidt tallied his 39th goal of the season and 11th on the power play to even the score.

Portland regained the lead when captain Ryan Miller circled the slot with speed and fired a shot through traffic that found twine, putting the Hawks ahead 2-1.

The intensity ramped up in the third, and the Thunderbirds tied it again with 9:11 remaining. A combined 22 shots in the frame forced overtime.

Just over a minute into the extra session, a turnover at the attacking blue line sprung Schmidt in alone, and he finished with a forehand-backhand move to seal a 3-2 overtime win for Seattle.

Giants at a Glance

The Winterhawks and Giants meet tonight for the fifth and final time this season, with Portland holding a 3-1 edge in the series. On January 3, the Hawks scored twice in the third period to rally for a 5-4 come-from-behind win.

Vancouver enters the weekend at 20-32-1-2, fighting for valuable points down the stretch. Sitting 12th in the Western Conference, the Giants remain within striking distance, trailing the eighth and final playoff spot, currently held by Tri-City, by 11 points with four weeks remaining.

Draft-eligible defenseman Ryan Lin paces Vancouver with 50 points (11G, 39A) on the season.

Hawks on the World Stage

The Winterhawks are proud to lead the Canadian Hockey League with seven former players competing in men's ice hockey at the Milano-Cortina 2026 Olympic Games.

Former Winterhawk Seth Jarvis and Team Canada are set to face Team USA in the Gold Medal Game on Sunday, February 22, at 5:10 a.m. PST.

Nino Niederreiter (SUI), Oliver Bjorkstrand (DEN), Rihard Bukarts (LAT), Henri Jokiharju (FIN), Joachim Blichfeld (DEN), Seth Jarvis (CAN), and Simon Knak (SUI) all began their careers in Portland between 2009 and 2021, and will represent their countries, with five making their Olympic debuts.

Portland outpaces every club in the CHL; Kitchener and Sudbury (both in the Ontario Hockey League) follow with six alumni heading to Italy, while Halifax (Quebec Major Junior Hockey League) sent five.

In the WHL specifically, the Winterhawks stand alone. Portland has three more Olympic alumni than any other team. The Medicine Hat Tigers are second with four, and four other teams are tied for third with three. In total, 32 WHL alumni will compete in the Winter Games.

