Game Preview: Game 56 VS Hurricanes

Medicine Hat, AB - Tonight is the sixth of eight matchups between the Tigers and their Highway 3 rivals The Lethbridge Hurricanes. The Tigers are 5-0-0-0 against the Hurricanes so far this season with their most recent win coming last night in the VisitLethbridge.com Arena where Jordan Switzer recorded his sixth career shutout. Jonas Woo leads the team with 12 points against the Hurricanes this season.

2025-26 Season Series:

Medicine Hat 3 @ Lethbridge 0 (Feb 20 2026) Medicine Hat 5 @ Lethbridge 1 (Dec 27 2025)

Lethbridge 4 @ Medicine Hat 8 (Jan 31 2026) Medicine Hat 4 @ Lethbridge 2 (Oct 3 2025)

Lethbridge 4 @ Medicine Hat 7 (Jan 10 2026)

2024-25 Season Series:

Lethbridge 1 @ Medicine Hat 10 (Mar 22 2025) Medicine Hat 1 @ Lethbridge 4 (Dec 15 2024)

Medicine Hat 6 @ Lethbridge 5 (Mar 14 2025) OT Lethbridge 2 @ Medicine Hat 3 (Dec 14 2024)

Lethbridge 1 @ Medicine Hat 5 (Feb 17 2025) Medicine Hat 3 @ Lethbridge 4 (Dec 6 2024)

Lethbridge 0 @ Medicine Hat 4 (Dec 28 2024) Medicine Hat 6 @ Lethbridge 7 (Nov 6 2024)

2025-26 Standings:

Medicine Hat Lethbridge

38-9-5-3 16-38-1-1

Central - 1st Central - 5th

East - 2nd East - 10th

League - 3rd League - 22nd

Home - 22-3-2-1 Home - 10-17-0-1

Away - 16-6-3-2 Away - 6-21-1-0

Last 10 - 6-2-2-0 Last 10 - 4-5-1-0

Streak - W2 Streak - L4

2024-25 Standings:

Medicine Hat Lethbridge

47-17-3-1 42-21-3-2

Central - 1st Central - 3rd

East - 1st East - 3rd

Home - 25-7-2-0 Home - 25-7-2-0

Away - 22-10-1-1 Away - 17-14-1-2

Special Teams:

Medicine Hat Lethbridge

Power Play: 31.1% (2nd) Power Play: 19.9% (16th)

Penalty Kill: 80.1% (6th) Penalty Kill: 70.9% (21st)

Previous Game: The Tigers shutout the Lethbridge Hurricanes 3-0 on Friday, February 21st in the VistiLethbridge.com Arena. Jordan Switzer recorded his second shutout of the season and sixth career shutout, stopping all 26 shots faced. Jonas Woo (2A) led the team with two points. Luke Cozens, Markus Ruck, and Andrew Basha all found the back of the net for the Tigers.

2025-26 Tigers Statistical Leaders:

Skater Stats Goalie Stats

Points - Liam Ruck (81) GAA - Jordan Switzer (2.58)

Goals - Liam Ruck & Bryce Pickford (33) Save % - Jordan Switzer (.898)

Assists - Markus Ruck (64) Wins - Jordan Switzer (25)

PIMs - Cam Parr (91) Shutouts - Jordan Switzer (2)

Plus/Minus - Jonas Woo (+55)

League Top 10s:

Stat Categories Player (Rank)

Points Liam Ruck - 81 (3rd)

Markus Ruck - 80 (4th)

Jonas Woo - 73 (7th)

Goals Liam Ruck - 33 (T-5th)

Bryce Pickford - 33 (T-5th)

Assists Markus Ruck - 64 (1st)

Liam Ruck - 48 (6th)

Jonas Woo - 47 (T-7th)

Power Play Goals Bryce Pickford - 15 (1st)

Liam Ruck - 14 (2nd)

Power Play Assists Markus Ruck - 34 (1st)

Liam Ruck - 20 (T-7th)

Short Handed Goals Jonas Woo - 4 (T-1st)

Liam Ruck - 2 (T-8th)

Game Winning Goals Bryce Pickford - 8 (T-2nd)

Liam Ruck - 7 (T-5th)

First Goals Liam Ruck - 5 (T-4th)

Insurance Goals Liam Ruck - 5 (T-1st)

Bryce Pickford - 4 (T-8th)

Penalty Minutes Cam Parr - 91 (7th)

Plus/Minus Jonas Woo - +55 (1st)

Bryce Pickford - +46 (T-3rd)

Goals Against Average Jordan Switzer - 2.58 (4th)

Wins Jordan Switzer - 25 (1st)

Shutouts Jordan Switzer - 2 (T-7th)

Roaring Runs:

Player Name Streak

Markus Ruck 10 Game Point Streak - 18 Points

Liam Ruck 6 Game Point Streak - 12 Points

Andrew Basha 6 Game Point Streak - 7 Points

Jonas Woo 5 Game Point Streak - 10 Points

Yaroslav Bryzgalov 4 Game Point Streak - 4 Points

Andrew Basha 3 Game Goal Streak - 3 Goals

Markus Ruck 2 Game Goal Streak - 2 Goals

Upcoming Milestones:

Player Upcoming Milestone Currently At

Jonas Woo 50 Career Goals 48 Career Goals

Jordan Switzer 50 Career Wins 49 Career Wins

Veeti Väisänen 100 Career Games Played 98 Career Games Played

Ethan Neutens 150 Career Penalty Minutes 149 Career Penalty Minutes

Dayton Reschny 50 Career Games Played 46 Career Games Played

Luke Cozens 50 Career Assists 45 Career Assists

Bryce Pickford 150 Career Points 145 Career Points

Roster Makeup: 24 Players - 14 Forwards - 7 Defence - 3 Goaltenders

2005 Neutens, Van Mulligen, Basha

2006 Reschny, Cunningham, Woo, Väisänen, Muhonen, Pickford, Parr, Cozens

2007 Kor, McCann, Bryzgalov, Stengrim, Moss, Casey, Switzer

2008 Gordon-Carroll, L. Ruck, M. Ruck, Davidson, Steen

2009 Christie

Geographical Breakdown:

Alberta (7) Kadon McCann, Carter Cunningham, Ethan Neutens, Josh Van Mulligen, Bryce Pickford, Jordan Switzer, Andrew Basha

U.S.A. (5) Gavin Kor, Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll, Kade Stengrim, Noah Davidson, Carter Casey

British Columbia (5) Liam Ruck, Markus Ruck, Tyson Moss, Riley Steen, Christie

Manitoba (2) Cam Parr, Jonas Woo

Finland (2) Veeti Väisänen, Niilopekka Muhonen

Yukon (1) Luke Cozens

Saskatchewan (1) Dayton Reschny

Belarus (1) Yaroslav Bryzgalov

NHL Drafted Players:

NHL Team Player Drafted

Calgary Flames Andrew Basha 2024, Round 2, 41st Overall

Montreal Canadiens Bryce Pickford 2025, Round 3, 81st Overall

Dallas Stars Niilopekka Muhonen 2024, Round 5, 158th Overall

Utah Mammoth Veeti Väisänen 2024, Round 3, 96th Overall

Central Scouting Mid-Season Rankings (North American Skaters):

Ranking Player

#26 Liam Ruck

#31 Markus Ruck

#99 Yaroslav Bryzgalov

#188 Riley Steen

#215 Kadon McCann

Central Scouting Mid-Season Rankings (North American Goaltenders):

Ranking Player

#12 Carter Casey

Tigers Schedule:

Last Five Results Next Five Time

@ Lethbridge Hurricanes 3-0 W @ Edmonton - Tue. Feb 24 7:00PM (MST)

VS Red Deer Rebels 10-1 W @ Calgary - Fri. Feb 27 7:00PM (MST)

VS Everett Silvertips 4-3 OTL VS Calgary - Sat. Feb 28 7:00PM (MST)

@ Red Deer Rebels 5-4 OTL @ Regina - Tue. Mar 3 7:00 PM (ST)

VS Swift Current Broncos 8-1 W @ Brandon - Wed. Mar 4 7:00 PM (CST)







