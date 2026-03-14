Tigers Best Hurricanes, 6-3

Published on March 13, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







Lethbridge, AB - The Tigers were looking for their seventh win of the season series against the Hurricanes on Friday, March 13th in the VisitLethbridge.com Arena.

The Tigers opened the scoring with Bryce Pickford's 44th of the year at 4:29. Pickford was left wide open at the top of the right circle allowing him to fire a wrist shot past the goaltender to give the Tigers a 1-0 lead.

That may have been the only goal on the scoresheet for the first period but both teams had a few opportunities to change the score. A balanced first period saw Medicine Hat outshot Lethbridge just 10-9.

Jordan Switzer's first period performance was a big part in keeping the Tigers one goal lead. He continued his great play into the second period where the Tigers were outshot 16-14.

Kade Stengrim extended the Tigers lead to 2-0 early in the first period with his 19th of the year. Stengrim collected a shot attempt from Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll in the slot and fired a shot that bounced into the net at 1:45.

Lethbridge cut Medicine Hat's lead in half with Owen Berge's 23rd goal of the year at 6:48 on the power play.

The Tigers took their lead back with a great short handed goal from Andrew Basha. Basha swung back to the Tigers zone to collect a pass from Riley Steen and skated all the way to the Hurricanes' zone and fired a wrist shot to make it 3-1 Tigers at 10:46.

Before the end of the second period Kayden Longley found the back of the net to close the gap and bring the Hurricanes within one after a great offensive showing from both teams.

The first player on the board in the third was Jonas Woo with his 28th goal of the season. Woo put away a shot off the post from Pickford on the power play. Woo's 83rd point of the season set a new franchise record for points in a season by a Tigers defenceman.

Seconds later Stengrim recorded his second of the night off of a beautiful pass from Gordon-Carroll. A no-look through the legs pass from Gordon-Carroll in the corner set up Stengrim out front for his 20th goal of the season just nine seconds after Woo's goal.

Kade Duell made a late push for the Hurricanes to start to come back with his 18th of the year at 17:44.

Kadon McCann sealed the win for the Tigers with an empty net goal at 18:23. McCann became the seventh Tiger this year to hit the 20 goal mark.

Switzer's tremendous play continued throughout the game and allowed the Tigers to pull ahead with a big lead as he shut down the crease. Switzer stopped 37 of 40 shots to secure his 28th win of the season.

Special Teams:

PP: 1/2 - 50.0%

PK: 2/3 - 66.7%

Stringam Law Three Stars:

Andrew Basha (1G, 2A) - Medicine Hat

Kayden Longley (1G, 1A) - Lethbridge

Kade Stengrim (2G) - Medicine Hat

Supplement King Hardest Worker:

Jordan Switzer

The Tigers are back in action on Saturday, March 14th to wrap up their season series with the Lethbridge Hurricanes in Co-op Place. Tickets are available at the door or at Tixx.ca.







Western Hockey League Stories from March 13, 2026

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