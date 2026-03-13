Warriors Head North for Final Time this Regular Season

Published on March 13, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







PRINCE ALBERT, Sask. - The Moose Jaw Warriors are venturing north tonight to take on the Prince Albert Raiders for the last time this regular season.

On Wednesday night, the Warriors emerged victorious over the Broncos. Casey Brown opened the scoring for the Warriors, tallying a shorthanded goal for the second game in a row. Kash Andresen and Dominik Pavlik registered the other markers for the Warriors. The game could not be decided in regulation or overtime, and the Warriors and Broncos headed to a shootout.

In the third round of the shootout, following a goal from the Broncos, 20-year-old defenceman Aiden Ziprick matched Parker Rondeau's goal to force a fourth round. Chase Wutzke shut the door on Broncos' shooter Jayden Oleskiw, leaving the game in the hands of 16-year-old defenceman Colt Carter. In his first shootout appearance in the WHL, Carter found the back of the net to gain two critical points for the Warriors as they tied the Red Deer Rebels for eighth place in the race to the playoffs.

15-year-old Kash Elke made his WHL debut in Swift Current. Elke was selected 18th overall at the 2025 WHL Prospects draft. He is the third member of the Warriors' 2025 draft class to make his WHL debut, following Dylan Mingo (41st overall) and Jett Prpich (94th overall).

With the Warriors' win over the Swift Current Broncos on Wednesday, Head Coach Mark O'Leary has recorded his 189th win to tie Tim Hunter for most wins by a Head Coach in Moose Jaw Warriors franchise history.

The last time the Warriors and Raiders met was February 20. The Raiders emerged on top with a decisive 6-2 final decision. The Warriors are 0-4-0-1 against the Raiders this season. In their last meeting, Riley Thorpe tallied a goal, and Ethan Semeniuk notched a shorthanded goal. Kyle Jones made 43 saves on 48 shots.

The Prince Albert Raiders have clinched the top seed in the Eastern Conference for the 2026 WHL playoffs beginning at the end of the month. They are 47-10-5-1 on the season. They are 3-2 in their last five games. Both losses came at the hands of the Red Deer Rebels.

Follow along with the game action on Country 100 with James Gallo or watch for free on Victory+. Take part in the Victory+ Battle of the Rinks competition for your chance to win $5000.







Western Hockey League Stories from March 13, 2026

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