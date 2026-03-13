Game Preview: Game 65 at Hurricanes
Published on March 13, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Medicine Hat Tigers News Release
Medicine Hat, AB - Tonight is the second last time the Highway 3 rivals will meet each other this season. They will be wrapping up their season series on Saturday, March 14th in Co-op Place. The Tigers are undefeated with a 6-0-0-0 record against the Hurricanes this season. Jonas Woo (2G, 11A) leads the team with 13 points against the Canes this year.
2025-26 Season Series:
Lethbridge 3 @ Medicine Hat 4 (Feb 21 2026) Lethbridge 4 @ Medicine Hat 7 (Jan 10 2026)
Medicine Hat 3 @ Lethbridge 0 (Feb 20 2026) Medicine Hat 5 @ Lethbridge 1 (Dec 27 2025)
Lethbridge 4 @ Medicine Hat 8 (Jan 31 2026) Medicine Hat 4 @ Lethbridge 2 (Oct 3 2025)
2024-25 Season Series:
Lethbridge 1 @ Medicine Hat 10 (Mar 22 2025) Medicine Hat 1 @ Lethbridge 4 (Dec 15 2024)
Medicine Hat 6 @ Lethbridge 5 (Mar 14 2025) OT Lethbridge 2 @ Medicine Hat 3 (Dec 14 2024)
Lethbridge 1 @ Medicine Hat 5 (Feb 17 2025) Medicine Hat 3 @ Lethbridge 4 (Dec 6 2024)
Lethbridge 0 @ Medicine Hat 4 (Dec 28 2024) Medicine Hat 6 @ Lethbridge 7 (Nov 6 2024)
2025-26 Standings:
Medicine Hat Lethbridge
46-10-5-3 17-43-2-1
Central - 1st Central - 5th
East - 2nd East - 10th
League - 3rd League - 22nd
Home - 26-3-2-1 Home - 11-19-0-1
Away - 20-7-3-2 Away - 6-24-2-0
Last 10 - 9-1-0-0 Last 10 - 1-7-2-0
Streak - W1 Streak - L4
2024-25 Standings:
Medicine Hat Lethbridge
47-17-3-1 42-21-3-2
Central - 1st Central - 3rd
East - 1st East - 3rd
Home - 25-7-2-0 Home - 25-7-2-0
Away - 22-10-1-1 Away - 17-14-1-2
Special Teams:
Medicine Hat Lethbridge
Power Play: 31.9% (T-2nd) Power Play: 20.1% (16th)
Penalty Kill: 79.8% (7th) Penalty Kill: 72.2% (19th)
Previous Game: The Tigers shutout the Regina Pats 6-0 on Tuesday, March 10th in Co-op Place. Liam and Markus Ruck combined for seven points on the night and Carter Casey recorded his second career shutout. Liam Ruck and Carter Cunningham each had two goals while Jonas Woo and Noah Davidson each had one.
2025-26 Tigers Statistical Leaders:
Skater Stats Goalie Stats
Points - Markus Ruck (98) GAA - Jordan Switzer (2.79)
Goals - Bryce Pickford (43) Save % - Jordan Switzer (.892)
Assists - Markus Ruck (79) Wins - Jordan Switzer (27)
PIMs - Cam Parr (98) Shutouts - Jordan Switzer & Carter Casey (2)
Plus/Minus - Jonas Woo (+59)
League Top 10s:
Stat Categories Player (Rank)
Points Liam Ruck - 98 (1st)
Markus Ruck - 97 (2nd)
Jonas Woo - 82 (T-8th)
Goals Bryce Pickford - 43 (2nd)
Liam Ruck - 41 (3rd)
Assists Markus Ruck - 79 (1st)
Liam Ruck - 56 (5th)
Jonas Woo - 55 (6th)
Power Play Goals Bryce Pickford - 19 (1st)
Liam Ruck - 16 (T-2nd)
Power Play Assists Markus Ruck - 37 (1st)
Liam Ruck - 22 (T-9th)
Short Handed Goals Jonas Woo - 4 (T-1st)
Liam Ruck - 3 (T-6th)
Game Winning Goals Bryce Pickford - 11 (1st)
Liam Ruck - 8 (T-4th)
Insurance Goals Liam Ruck - 6 (T-1st)
Bryce Pickford - 5 (T-6th)
Penalty Minutes Cam Parr - 98 (9th)
Plus/Minus Jonas Woo - +59 (1st)
Bryce Pickford - +50 (7th)
Noah Davidson - +45 (9th)
Goals Against Average Jordan Switzer - 2.79 (8th)
Wins Jordan Switzer - 27 (4th)
Shutouts Jordan Switzer - 2 (T-9th)
Carter Casey - 2 (T-9th)
Roaring Runs:
Player Name Streak
Jonas Woo 11 Game Point Streak - 19 Points
Upcoming Milestones:
Player Upcoming Milestone Currently At
Jonas Woo 50 Career Goals 49 Career Goals
Veeti Väisänen 50 Career Points 45 Career Points
Luke Cozens 50 Career Assists 47 Career Assists
Cam Parr 50 Career Points 48 Career Points
Kadon McCann 200 Career Games Played 199 Career Games Played
Andrew Basha 150 Career Assists 147 Career Assists
Carter Cunningham 100 Career Games Played 97 Career Games Played
Josh Van Mulligen 250 Career Games Played 246 Career Games Played
Niilopekka Muhonen 100 Career Games Played 95 Career Games Played
Roster Makeup: 23 Players - 14 Forwards - 7 Defence - 2 Goaltenders
2005 Neutens, Van Mulligen, Basha
2006 Reschny, Cunningham, Woo, Väisänen, Muhonen, Pickford, Parr, Cozens
2007 Kor, McCann, Bryzgalov, Stengrim, Moss, Casey, Switzer
2008 Gordon-Carroll, L. Ruck, M. Ruck, Davidson, Steen
Geographical Breakdown:
Alberta (7) Kadon McCann, Carter Cunningham, Ethan Neutens, Josh Van Mulligen, Bryce Pickford, Jordan Switzer, Andrew Basha
U.S.A. (5) Gavin Kor, Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll, Kade Stengrim, Noah Davidson, Carter Casey
British Columbia (4) Liam Ruck, Markus Ruck, Tyson Moss, Riley Steen
Manitoba (2) Cam Parr, Jonas Woo
Finland (2) Veeti Väisänen, Niilopekka Muhonen
Yukon (1) Luke Cozens
Saskatchewan (1) Dayton Reschny
Belarus (1) Yaroslav Bryzgalov
NHL Drafted Players:
NHL Team Player Drafted
Calgary Flames Andrew Basha 2024, Round 2, 41st Overall
Montreal Canadiens Bryce Pickford 2025, Round 3, 81st Overall
Dallas Stars Niilopekka Muhonen 2024, Round 5, 158th Overall
Utah Mammoth Veeti Väisänen 2024, Round 3, 96th Overall
Central Scouting Mid-Season Rankings (North American Skaters):
Ranking Player
#26 Liam Ruck
#31 Markus Ruck
#99 Yaroslav Bryzgalov
#188 Riley Steen
#215 Kadon McCann
Central Scouting Mid-Season Rankings (North American Goaltenders):
Ranking Player
#12 Carter Casey
Tigers Schedule:
Last Five Results Next Five Time
VS Regina Pats 6-0 W VS Lethbridge - Sat. Mar 14 7:00PM (MDT)
@ Edmonton Oil Kings 6-1 L @ Red Deer - Fri. Mar 20 7:00PM (MDT)
VS Red Deer Rebels 8-4 W VS Red Deer - Sat. Mar 21 7:00PM (MDT)
@ Brandon Wheat Kings 6-3 W
@ Regina Pats 11-2 W
Western Hockey League Stories from March 13, 2026
- Game Preview: Vees vs Silvertips - Penticton Vees
- Game Preview: Cougars vs. Wild - Prince George Cougars
- Game Preview: Game 65 at Hurricanes - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Sotheran Commits to University of Nebraska-Omaha for 26/27 Season - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Chiefs Host Thunderbirds for Coca-Cola Retro Bobblehead Night Friday - Spokane Chiefs
- Warriors Head North for Final Time this Regular Season - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Game Day Hub: March 13 vs Tri-City - Portland Winterhawks
- Game Preview: Cougars vs. Wild - Prince George Cougars
- Preview: Americans at Winterhawks - March 13, 2026 - Tri-City Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.