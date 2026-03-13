Chiefs Host Thunderbirds for Coca-Cola Retro Bobblehead Night Friday
Published on March 13, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Spokane Chiefs News Release
Spokane, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs host the Seattle Thunderbirds Friday for the Coca-Cola Retro Bobblehead Night! The first 2,000 fans through the gates and all Rosauers Hat Trick Club Members receive a Spokane Chiefs retro bobblehead courtesy of Coca-Cola. The Chiefs are making a playoff push and are currently in sixth place in the Western Conference.
TIME: 7:05 p.m.
LOCATION: Numerica Veterans Arena
GET TICKETS: Click here to purchase tickets.
PROMO: Coca-Cola Retro Bobblehead Night presented by The Big 99.9 Coyote Country and KREM 2.
JERSEY COLOR: Blue
LISTEN: 103.5 FM The Game (pre-game show starts at 6:30 p.m.)
WATCH: SWX and Victory+
FOLLOW: @spokanechiefs on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and X. #GoChiefsGo
Western Hockey League Stories from March 13, 2026
- Game Preview: Vees vs Silvertips - Penticton Vees
- Game Preview: Cougars vs. Wild - Prince George Cougars
- Game Preview: Game 65 at Hurricanes - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Sotheran Commits to University of Nebraska-Omaha for 26/27 Season - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Chiefs Host Thunderbirds for Coca-Cola Retro Bobblehead Night Friday - Spokane Chiefs
- Warriors Head North for Final Time this Regular Season - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Game Day Hub: March 13 vs Tri-City - Portland Winterhawks
- Game Preview: Cougars vs. Wild - Prince George Cougars
- Preview: Americans at Winterhawks - March 13, 2026 - Tri-City Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Spokane Chiefs Stories
- Chiefs Host Thunderbirds for Coca-Cola Retro Bobblehead Night Friday
- Chiefs Ground the 'Hawks in Intense 3-2 Wednesday Night Win
- Chiefs Host Winterhawks Wednesday for Final TicketsWest Player Magnet Giveaway of the Season
- Chiefs Make Late Push But Fall Short against Cougars Saturday, 4-3
- Chiefs Wrap Roadie with Second-Straight Game against Prince George Saturday