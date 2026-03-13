Chiefs Host Thunderbirds for Coca-Cola Retro Bobblehead Night Friday

Published on March 13, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Spokane, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs host the Seattle Thunderbirds Friday for the Coca-Cola Retro Bobblehead Night! The first 2,000 fans through the gates and all Rosauers Hat Trick Club Members receive a Spokane Chiefs retro bobblehead courtesy of Coca-Cola. The Chiefs are making a playoff push and are currently in sixth place in the Western Conference.

TIME: 7:05 p.m.

LOCATION: Numerica Veterans Arena

GET TICKETS: Click here to purchase tickets.

PROMO: Coca-Cola Retro Bobblehead Night presented by The Big 99.9 Coyote Country and KREM 2.

JERSEY COLOR: Blue

LISTEN: 103.5 FM The Game (pre-game show starts at 6:30 p.m.)

WATCH: SWX and Victory+

FOLLOW: @spokanechiefs on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and X. #GoChiefsGo







Western Hockey League Stories from March 13, 2026

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